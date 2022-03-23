top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 3/26/2022
Fremont: #People Not Profit! Global Climate Strike
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 26
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRedefine Z
Location Details
Irvington Park, 41825 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94538

Masks recommended. Peaceful march for climate justice.
#PeopleNotProfit! Global Climate Strike - March in Fremont

Who: Youth and allies in the community

When: Saturday, March 26 @ noon - 1 PM

Where: Irvington Park, 41825 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94538

More info: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbW6i9uOUTu/

This peaceful march is part of a global day of climate emergency action: https://fridaysforfuture.org/march25/


On March 26th (12-1 pm), at Irvington Park, we will be fighting for climate justice.
Redefine Z and its members will be marching in support of the @fridaysforfuture #peoplenotprofit movement, and the global youth climate activism movement!

Please join us and spread the word!

⚠️ Safety will always be our biggest priority; the Fremont police department has been notified about this and has approved our presence at the park!

❗️ Any form of hate speech, violence, or property damage is strictly off limits; YOU are responsible for your own actions ❗️

😷 Masks are encouraged but not mandated; use your best judgement and respect other people’s boundaries.

Contact the organizer @phi_c10 for any questions!

#redefinez #climatestrike #fridaysforfuture #fridaysforfutureusa
#fridaysforfuturecalifornia #climatemarch #climateaction


ABOUT: Redefine Z

https://www.instagram.com/redefine.zed/

Redefine Z, a 501(c)(3) student-led social justice organization with the objective to host peaceful activism events across the globe. This includes organizing and launching marches, strikes, rallies, webinars, fundraisers, and art activism events to both spread awareness and spurr change.
screenshot_2022-03-23_at_08-58-52_redefine_z_on_instagram____on_march_26th__12-1_pm__at_irvington_park_we_will_be_fighting_for_climate_justice._organized_by_our_founder__phi_c10_redefine_z_and_its______.png
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 23rd, 2022 8:59 AM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
