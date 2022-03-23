



Who: Youth and allies in the community



When: Saturday, March 26 @ noon - 1 PM



Where: Irvington Park, 41825 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94538



More info:



This peaceful march is part of a global day of climate emergency action:





On March 26th (12-1 pm), at Irvington Park, we will be fighting for climate justice.

Redefine Z and its members will be marching in support of the @fridaysforfuture #peoplenotprofit movement, and the global youth climate activism movement!



Please join us and spread the word!



⚠️ Safety will always be our biggest priority; the Fremont police department has been notified about this and has approved our presence at the park!



❗️ Any form of hate speech, violence, or property damage is strictly off limits; YOU are responsible for your own actions ❗️



😷 Masks are encouraged but not mandated; use your best judgement and respect other people’s boundaries.



Contact the organizer @phi_c10 for any questions!



#redefinez #climatestrike #fridaysforfuture #fridaysforfutureusa

#fridaysforfuturecalifornia #climatemarch #climateaction





ABOUT: Redefine Z



https://www.instagram.com/redefine.zed/



