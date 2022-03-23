#PeopleNotProfit! Global Climate Strike - March in Fremont
Who: Youth and allies in the community
When: Saturday, March 26 @ noon - 1 PM
Where: Irvington Park, 41825 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94538
More info: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbW6i9uOUTu/
This peaceful march is part of a global day of climate emergency action: https://fridaysforfuture.org/march25/
On March 26th (12-1 pm), at Irvington Park, we will be fighting for climate justice.
Redefine Z and its members will be marching in support of the @fridaysforfuture #peoplenotprofit movement, and the global youth climate activism movement!
Please join us and spread the word!
⚠️ Safety will always be our biggest priority; the Fremont police department has been notified about this and has approved our presence at the park!
❗️ Any form of hate speech, violence, or property damage is strictly off limits; YOU are responsible for your own actions ❗️
😷 Masks are encouraged but not mandated; use your best judgement and respect other people’s boundaries.
Contact the organizer @phi_c10 for any questions!
#redefinez #climatestrike #fridaysforfuture #fridaysforfutureusa
#fridaysforfuturecalifornia #climatemarch #climateaction
ABOUT: Redefine Z
https://www.instagram.com/redefine.zed/
Redefine Z, a 501(c)(3) student-led social justice organization with the objective to host peaceful activism events across the globe. This includes organizing and launching marches, strikes, rallies, webinars, fundraisers, and art activism events to both spread awareness and spurr change.
|Date
|Saturday March 26
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Redefine Z
|Location Details
|
Irvington Park, 41825 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94538
Masks recommended. Peaceful march for climate justice.
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 23rd, 2022 8:59 AM
