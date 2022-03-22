From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Thornton Running For SFLC Pres: Time To Fight Privatization & Democracy In Labor Movement
San Francisco healthcare worker and leader of SF Community Healthcare worker Cheryl Thornton talks about the privatization and attacks on public workers and why she is running for president of the San Francisco Labor Council.
Cheryl Thornton, a San Francisco SEIU 1021 SF Healthcare worker who is VP of the Community Healthcare chapter talks about privatization, the pandemic and the need for a strong democratic trade union movement.
She also talks about the death of co-worker Ludwig Leota who was coerced to go back to dangerous work conditions by the City of San Francisco managers and the failure of the SEIU 1021 leadership to protect him. Thornton also talks about why she is running for president of the San Francisco Labor Council and what changes she wants to make at the Council. According to Thornton the SFLC leadership has been MIA from defending workers from the covid pandemic. She is running with two other women delegates including Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter president and Lisa Milos, delegate from CWA UPTE UCSF.
This interview was done on 3/20/22.
Additional media:
SEIU1021 Leaders "Ludwig Did Not Have To Die" STOP Privatization Zero Covid NOW! & Union Democracy
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc
Ludwig Did Not Have to Die, Covid, Privatization & Union Democracy In SEIU 1021
https://youtu.be/5uFqcQlFVJA
SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/EBNcMrhS5Lc
SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/EBNcMrhS5Lc
SF City Workers Fed Up With Low Staffing, Wages, Union Busting Privatization & Corruption By City Officials
https://youtu.be/dKUWm-0TUn0
SF SEIU 1021 Secret Top Down Concession Bargaining &
Privatization Under Covid-19 Depression
https://youtu.be/rgEF5Sz-g_I
Comparing CCSF Nurse Salaries to 360 Healthcare Nurse Salaries
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/18/18833119.php?show_comments=1#18833124
Union Rights, Union Busting, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://youtu.be/I0QKl8QcPDc
Challenge To SEIU 1021 Officials By Rank and File Leaders Against Concession Bargaining
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/01/26/18730822.php?show_comments=1#18731083
WorkWeek
Pension "Reform" 101 and SEIU 1021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBP5I1EOB2I
Affect Of Prop C On SF Active City Workers By SEIU1021 Member Kathy Helton
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OChJC6874HY
"How Our Union Got "Snookered" Lois Scott Past Pres IFPTE21
On City "Consensus" Deal
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsEu4YlMnQI
"If You Are Over 30 Hit The Road" Sylvia Alvarez-Lynch On SF City Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpqWdnkOPlU
Bea Cardenas-Duncan On The Attack On SF City Retirees
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YwRsERvPSU
Patrick Monette-Shaw On The Real Facts Around SF Pension "Reform"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWYQ9Mj594w
TWU250A SF Muni MTA Operator Dorian Maxwell On Concessions, Prop C & Union Tops
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyrgzWRm52U
Embattled SEIU 1021 union in 2010 seeked to blunt second year of city cuts lead by Newsom & Supervisor Sean Elsbernd
https://sfpublicpress.org/news/2010-02/embattled-union-seeks-to-blunt-second-year-of-city-cuts
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
She also talks about the death of co-worker Ludwig Leota who was coerced to go back to dangerous work conditions by the City of San Francisco managers and the failure of the SEIU 1021 leadership to protect him. Thornton also talks about why she is running for president of the San Francisco Labor Council and what changes she wants to make at the Council. According to Thornton the SFLC leadership has been MIA from defending workers from the covid pandemic. She is running with two other women delegates including Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter president and Lisa Milos, delegate from CWA UPTE UCSF.
This interview was done on 3/20/22.
Additional media:
SEIU1021 Leaders "Ludwig Did Not Have To Die" STOP Privatization Zero Covid NOW! & Union Democracy
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc
Ludwig Did Not Have to Die, Covid, Privatization & Union Democracy In SEIU 1021
https://youtu.be/5uFqcQlFVJA
SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/EBNcMrhS5Lc
SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/EBNcMrhS5Lc
SF City Workers Fed Up With Low Staffing, Wages, Union Busting Privatization & Corruption By City Officials
https://youtu.be/dKUWm-0TUn0
SF SEIU 1021 Secret Top Down Concession Bargaining &
Privatization Under Covid-19 Depression
https://youtu.be/rgEF5Sz-g_I
Comparing CCSF Nurse Salaries to 360 Healthcare Nurse Salaries
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/18/18833119.php?show_comments=1#18833124
Union Rights, Union Busting, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://youtu.be/I0QKl8QcPDc
Challenge To SEIU 1021 Officials By Rank and File Leaders Against Concession Bargaining
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/01/26/18730822.php?show_comments=1#18731083
WorkWeek
Pension "Reform" 101 and SEIU 1021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBP5I1EOB2I
Affect Of Prop C On SF Active City Workers By SEIU1021 Member Kathy Helton
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OChJC6874HY
"How Our Union Got "Snookered" Lois Scott Past Pres IFPTE21
On City "Consensus" Deal
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsEu4YlMnQI
"If You Are Over 30 Hit The Road" Sylvia Alvarez-Lynch On SF City Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpqWdnkOPlU
Bea Cardenas-Duncan On The Attack On SF City Retirees
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YwRsERvPSU
Patrick Monette-Shaw On The Real Facts Around SF Pension "Reform"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWYQ9Mj594w
TWU250A SF Muni MTA Operator Dorian Maxwell On Concessions, Prop C & Union Tops
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyrgzWRm52U
Embattled SEIU 1021 union in 2010 seeked to blunt second year of city cuts lead by Newsom & Supervisor Sean Elsbernd
https://sfpublicpress.org/news/2010-02/embattled-union-seeks-to-blunt-second-year-of-city-cuts
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network