Thornton Running For SFLC Pres: Time To Fight Privatization & Democracy In Labor Movement
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 22nd, 2022 9:18 AM
San Francisco healthcare worker and leader of SF Community Healthcare worker Cheryl Thornton talks about the privatization and attacks on public workers and why she is running for president of the San Francisco Labor Council.
sm_thornton_and_barros_dph_protest_.jpeg
original image (4032x3024)
Cheryl Thornton, a San Francisco SEIU 1021 SF Healthcare worker who is VP of the Community Healthcare chapter talks about privatization, the pandemic and the need for a strong democratic trade union movement.

She also talks about the death of co-worker Ludwig Leota who was coerced to go back to dangerous work conditions by the City of San Francisco managers and the failure of the SEIU 1021 leadership to protect him. Thornton also talks about why she is running for president of the San Francisco Labor Council and what changes she wants to make at the Council. According to Thornton the SFLC leadership has been MIA from defending workers from the covid pandemic. She is running with two other women delegates including Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter president and Lisa Milos, delegate from CWA UPTE UCSF.

This interview was done on 3/20/22.

SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth
SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth

§SEIU 1021 Leader Cheryl Thornton Fights For Equity
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 22nd, 2022 9:18 AM
thornton_cheryl_sign.jpg
San Francisco SEIU 1021 public healthcare worker and SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare leader Cheryl Thorton has led the fight for equity and against systemic racism by the City and County of San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/p_8mseOTfUk
§Fighting For Protection Against Covid In The Black Community
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 22nd, 2022 9:18 AM
sm_thornton__kim_cox__darla_brown_oakland_osha_6-1-20.jpeg
original image (1280x960)
Cheryl Thornton, a community healthcare leader of SF SEIU 1021 has led the fight for protection of PPE for workers in the Ciity and County of San Francisco. Her co-worker Ludwig Leota died because he was ordered back to work despite his underlying health conditions and the SEIU top leadership refused to defend him. She also fought for more Cal-OSHA inspectors. There are less than 200 in California but the SEIU leader who represent more than 500,000 workers have refused to demand that Governor Newsom fully staff Cal-OSHA in the middle of a covid pandemic.
https://youtu.be/p_8mseOTfUk
§Cheryl Thornton Speaking Out For Public Workers
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 22nd, 2022 9:18 AM
sm_thornton_cheryl_at_sflc6-11-18.jpg
original image (1704x694)
Trade unionist and SEIU 1021 leader Cheryl Thornton has spoken out against workplace bullying and systemic racism in the City and County of San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/p_8mseOTfUk
§Cheryl Thornton On The Front Lines
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 22nd, 2022 9:18 AM
sm_thornton_cheryl_dph_se_health_center.jpg
original image (640x620)
San Francisco city healthcare worker and SEIU leader of Community Healthcare Workers Chapter is and was on the front lines during the pandemic. She spoke out about the failure of the City managers to provide PPE for herself and her co-workers during this deadly pandemic.
https://youtu.be/p_8mseOTfUk
§Rally At CCSF DPH To Bring Back Cheryl With ILWU Local 10
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 22nd, 2022 9:18 AM
sm_seiu1021_stop_callahan_racism_ilwu_members.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
ILWU Local 10 members joined SEIU 1021 members in front of CCSF Human Resources to bring back healthcare workers Cheryl Thorton. This rally was successful in helping to force City bosses to rehire Cheryl Thornton who was fired for defending community healthcare patients and exposing the racist gentrification of Potrero Hill where the Community Healthcare Center is located.
https://youtu.be/p_8mseOTfUk
§Thornton's Co-Worker Ludwig Leota Died From Covid Because SEIU Tops Would Not Fight City
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 22nd, 2022 9:18 AM
sm_leota_ludwig_photo.jpg
original image (3684x2900)
SF healthcare worker Ludwig Leota was a co-worker of SEIU 1021 Cheryl Thornton. He was forced to go back to deadly working conditions by the city management despite his health vulnerabilities. Thornton tried to get SEIU 1021 top leaders to protect him but they refused to fight the city managers and he got covid and died from their failure to stand up for the members.
https://youtu.be/p_8mseOTfUk
Add Your Comments
