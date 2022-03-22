San Francisco healthcare worker and leader of SF Community Healthcare worker Cheryl Thornton talks about the privatization and attacks on public workers and why she is running for president of the San Francisco Labor Council.

Cheryl Thornton, a San Francisco SEIU 1021 SF Healthcare worker who is VP of the Community Healthcare chapter talks about privatization, the pandemic and the need for a strong democratic trade union movement.She also talks about the death of co-worker Ludwig Leota who was coerced to go back to dangerous work conditions by the City of San Francisco managers and the failure of the SEIU 1021 leadership to protect him. Thornton also talks about why she is running for president of the San Francisco Labor Council and what changes she wants to make at the Council. According to Thornton the SFLC leadership has been MIA from defending workers from the covid pandemic. She is running with two other women delegates including Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter president and Lisa Milos, delegate from CWA UPTE UCSF.This interview was done on 3/20/22.