Join us as Root Division commemorates 20 years of cultivating community-minded artists and arts-minded community. To mark this historic milestone, the organization will present a variety of inclusive festivities, artist-made gifts, and more!
We have an exciting line-up of events and special projects starting with the 20-Year Anniversary Kick Off Event on Saturday, April 9! This will include the public opening reception for the "20-Year Anniversary Alumni Exhibition" featuring 20 alums from Root Division’s Studios Program. The exhibition includes an impressive selection of work in a variety of media including painting, photography, sculpture, installation, and more.
The cohort of exhibiting artists represents the 20-Year history of Root Division as an incubator for emerging artists. The span illuminates the connectivity and pathways to other arts organizations, awards, and galleries–SFMOMA SECA nominees; artists in residence with Headlands, Recology AIR, Facebook, KALA, and Local Language; California Arts Council, SF Arts Commission, and Kearny Street Workshop Aperture awardees; and gallery partners such as Catharine Clark, Rena Bransten, and Eleanor Harwood.
The 2nd Saturday reception is free with registration and open to the public from 7-9 pm.
There is a VIP Reception with treats, cocktails, and access to open artist studios from 5-7 pm.
For more information and to RSVP, visit: https://rootdivision.org/20-yr-anniversary/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 4/9/2022
|Root Division's 20-Year Anniversary Exhibition + Celebration
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 09
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Bridgette Wilkerson
|Location Details
|
Root Division
1131 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
|
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/civicrm/event/reg...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 2:05 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network