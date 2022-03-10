



We have an exciting line-up of events and special projects starting with the 20-Year Anniversary Kick Off Event on Saturday, April 9! This will include the public opening reception for the "20-Year Anniversary Alumni Exhibition" featuring 20 alums from Root Division’s Studios Program. The exhibition includes an impressive selection of work in a variety of media including painting, photography, sculpture, installation, and more.



The cohort of exhibiting artists represents the 20-Year history of Root Division as an incubator for emerging artists. The span illuminates the connectivity and pathways to other arts organizations, awards, and galleries–SFMOMA SECA nominees; artists in residence with Headlands, Recology AIR, Facebook, KALA, and Local Language; California Arts Council, SF Arts Commission, and Kearny Street Workshop Aperture awardees; and gallery partners such as Catharine Clark, Rena Bransten, and Eleanor Harwood.





The 2nd Saturday reception is free with registration and open to the public from 7-9 pm.

There is a VIP Reception with treats, cocktails, and access to open artist studios from 5-7 pm.



For more information and to RSVP, visit: Join us as Root Division commemorates 20 years of cultivating community-minded artists and arts-minded community. To mark this historic milestone, the organization will present a variety of inclusive festivities, artist-made gifts, and more!We have an exciting line-up of events and special projects starting with the 20-Year Anniversary Kick Off Event on Saturday, April 9! This will include the public opening reception for the "20-Year Anniversary Alumni Exhibition" featuring 20 alums from Root Division’s Studios Program. The exhibition includes an impressive selection of work in a variety of media including painting, photography, sculpture, installation, and more.The cohort of exhibiting artists represents the 20-Year history of Root Division as an incubator for emerging artists. The span illuminates the connectivity and pathways to other arts organizations, awards, and galleries–SFMOMA SECA nominees; artists in residence with Headlands, Recology AIR, Facebook, KALA, and Local Language; California Arts Council, SF Arts Commission, and Kearny Street Workshop Aperture awardees; and gallery partners such as Catharine Clark, Rena Bransten, and Eleanor Harwood.The 2nd Saturday reception is free with registration and open to the public from 7-9 pm.There is a VIP Reception with treats, cocktails, and access to open artist studios from 5-7 pm.For more information and to RSVP, visit: https://rootdivision.org/20-yr-anniversary/ For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/civicrm/event/reg...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 2:05 PM