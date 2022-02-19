top
San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
CA SEIU Tops Pushing Union Busting 2 Tier "Non-Profits" Like HealthRight360 Harming Workers
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 19th, 2022 12:51 PM
Top SEIU California officials are pushing a statewide privately run "non-profit" health system called HealthRight 360 which is undermining thousands of SEIU public healthcare workers. They are supporting a two tier healthcare system with lower wages and benefits than those in the public sector. They are doing the same work as public worker with lower pay, benefits and rights.
sm_img_5580.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco SEIU 1021 city workers rallied for their contract on 2/16/22 in front of City hall and discussed the outsourcing and two-tier non-profits including the statewide HealthRight 360.
This privately run non-profit is being pushed by the SEIU statewide leadership and SEIU 1021 officials undermining thousands of public healthcare workers in San Francisco and statewide.
The wages, benefits and conditions of these "non-profit" workers are substantially less than public workers and the SEIU is creating a massive two tier system pitting public healthcare workers against non-profit workers doing public service jobs but at substandard wages.

Additional media:
SF City Workers Fed Up With Low Staffing, Wages, Union Busting Privatization & Corruption By City Officials
https://youtu.be/dKUWm-0TUn0

SEIU1021 Leaders "Ludwig Did Not Have To Die" STOP Privatization Zero Covid NOW! & Union Democracy
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc

Ludwig Did Not Have to Die, Covid, Privatization & Union Democracy In SEIU 1021
https://youtu.be/5uFqcQlFVJA

SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/EBNcMrhS5Lc

SF SEIU 1021 Secret Top Down Concession Bargaining & Privatization Under Covid-19 Depression
https://youtu.be/rgEF5Sz-g_I

Comparing CCSF Nurse Salaries to 360 Healthcare Nurse Salaries
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/18/18833119.php?show_comments=1#18833124

Union Rights, Union Busting, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://youtu.be/I0QKl8QcPDc

Challenge To SEIU 1021 Officials By Rank and File Leaders Against Concession Bargaining
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/01/26/18730822.php?show_comments=1#18731083

Pension "Reform" 101 and SEIU 1021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBP5I1EOB2I

Affect Of Prop C On SF Active City Workers By SEIU1021 Member Kathy Helton
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OChJC6874HY

"How Our Union Got "Snookered" Lois Scott Past Pres IFPTE21 On City "Consensus" Deal
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsEu4YlMnQI

"If You Are Over 30 Hit The Road" Sylvia Alvarez-Lynch On SF City Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpqWdnkOPlU

Bea Cardenas-Duncan On The Attack On SF City Retirees
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YwRsERvPSU

Patrick Monette-Shaw On The Real Facts Around SF Pension "Reform"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWYQ9Mj594w

TWU250A SF Muni MTA Operator Dorian Maxwell On Concessions, Prop C & Union Tops
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyrgzWRm52U

Embattled SEIU 1021 union in 2010 seeked to blunt second year of city cuts lead by Newsom & Supervisor Sean Elsbernd
https://sfpublicpress.org/news/2010-02/embattled-union-seeks-to-blunt-second-year-of-city-cuts

Production of Labor Video Project
Labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/OfiDKxRdn84
sm_healthcare_360.jpg
original image (1500x1054)
California SEIU and SEIU 1021 officials are supporting a two tier healthcare system pitting public healthcare workers against "non-profits" like HealthRight 360 in San Francisco. While imposing a hiring freeze for public workers, Mayor London Breed, Department of Human Resources and Civil Service Commission are funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into private "non-profits" with no oversight. SF City workers are charging that this is union busting and is destroying public worker jobs.
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
