CA SEIU Tops Pushing Union Busting 2 Tier "Non-Profits" Like HealthRight360 Harming Workers
Top SEIU California officials are pushing a statewide privately run "non-profit" health system called HealthRight 360 which is undermining thousands of SEIU public healthcare workers. They are supporting a two tier healthcare system with lower wages and benefits than those in the public sector. They are doing the same work as public worker with lower pay, benefits and rights.
San Francisco SEIU 1021 city workers rallied for their contract on 2/16/22 in front of City hall and discussed the outsourcing and two-tier non-profits including the statewide HealthRight 360.
This privately run non-profit is being pushed by the SEIU statewide leadership and SEIU 1021 officials undermining thousands of public healthcare workers in San Francisco and statewide.
The wages, benefits and conditions of these "non-profit" workers are substantially less than public workers and the SEIU is creating a massive two tier system pitting public healthcare workers against non-profit workers doing public service jobs but at substandard wages.
Additional media:
SF City Workers Fed Up With Low Staffing, Wages, Union Busting Privatization & Corruption By City Officials
https://youtu.be/dKUWm-0TUn0
SEIU1021 Leaders "Ludwig Did Not Have To Die" STOP Privatization Zero Covid NOW! & Union Democracy
https://youtu.be/J6JJHgqTAsc
Ludwig Did Not Have to Die, Covid, Privatization & Union Democracy In SEIU 1021
https://youtu.be/5uFqcQlFVJA
SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/EBNcMrhS5Lc
SF City Workers Issues With SEIU 1021 Negotiating Committee Member John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/EBNcMrhS5Lc
SF SEIU 1021 Secret Top Down Concession Bargaining & Privatization Under Covid-19 Depression
https://youtu.be/rgEF5Sz-g_I
Comparing CCSF Nurse Salaries to 360 Healthcare Nurse Salaries
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/18/18833119.php?show_comments=1#18833124
Union Rights, Union Busting, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://youtu.be/I0QKl8QcPDc
Challenge To SEIU 1021 Officials By Rank and File Leaders Against Concession Bargaining
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/01/26/18730822.php?show_comments=1#18731083
Pension "Reform" 101 and SEIU 1021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBP5I1EOB2I
Affect Of Prop C On SF Active City Workers By SEIU1021 Member Kathy Helton
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OChJC6874HY
"How Our Union Got "Snookered" Lois Scott Past Pres IFPTE21 On City "Consensus" Deal
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsEu4YlMnQI
"If You Are Over 30 Hit The Road" Sylvia Alvarez-Lynch On SF City Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpqWdnkOPlU
Bea Cardenas-Duncan On The Attack On SF City Retirees
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YwRsERvPSU
Patrick Monette-Shaw On The Real Facts Around SF Pension "Reform"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWYQ9Mj594w
TWU250A SF Muni MTA Operator Dorian Maxwell On Concessions, Prop C & Union Tops
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyrgzWRm52U
Embattled SEIU 1021 union in 2010 seeked to blunt second year of city cuts lead by Newsom & Supervisor Sean Elsbernd
https://sfpublicpress.org/news/2010-02/embattled-union-seeks-to-blunt-second-year-of-city-cuts
Production of Labor Video Project
Labormedia.net
