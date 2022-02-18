top
Stanford Stands for Choice on Valentine's Day
by Valentina Rose
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
Activists in Palo Alto shut down a major downtown intersection during rush hour to call attention to an impending crisis. The US Supreme Court is poised to dismantle Roe v. Wade if immediate and mass action doesn't stop it.
sm_stanford_intersection.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
Stanford students, local high school students, and Raging Grannies stood side by side in downtown Palo Alto on February 14th to highlight the upcoming Day of Action for abortion rights on March 8, International Women's Day.

Protesters came from as far as San Francisco, the East Bay and the Central Valley to get involved on Valentine's Day. One Granny carried a simple sign, "We Love Roe," while others joined in with youthful booming voices: "We're taking to the streets, we won't go back."

Speakers called for mass sustained action in the coming weeks and months ahead of the predicted June Supreme Court decision on landmark ruling Roe v. Wade. "Reproductive justice is not just about abortion," said Nancy Kato of Mobilization for Reproductive Justice (SF) and the Freedom Socialist Party. Affiliated organization Radical Women calls for the overturn of state barriers to reproductive choices and the end of forced sterilization and medical racism. The group's demands, amongst others, include the defense of queer and trans families.

Other organizations that helped publicize or directly participated in the February 14th action included Stanford YDSA, Strike for Choice, and Revolution Books.

For more information on the March 8 Bay Area action open the link here. The event will be held in Berkeley and starts at noon.


§Several participating orgs' signs
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordnancyk.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
Radical Women, Strike for Choice, Raging Grannies
§Students
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordboy.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§Grannies and handmaiden were raging
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordraging.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§Sharat of Dance of Peace wore flowers
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordraiseafist.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§On corner, with message
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanford_no_silence.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§distributing fliers announcing March 8 action
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordflyering.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§We demand reproductive justice!
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordreprojusticebanner.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
Mobilization for Reproductive Justice banner features a drawing of Rosie Jimenez, a woman who died of an unsafe abortion after the Hyde Amendment passed and she was unable to get funding for the procedure.
§Remember Rosie Jimenez
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordrosie.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§Artist brought placard with a Valentine's Day Rose
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordwillowglen.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§Warning
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordyogagrn.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§Placard addresses pro-lifers
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordprolife.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§Small but powerful bullhorn for Strike for Choice
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordvara.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§Costumes
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordmbwajillcaroline.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
§Lytton Plaza Scene
by Valentina
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 3:06 AM
sm_stanfordautonomy.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
