Stanford Stands for Choice on Valentine's Day by Valentina Rose



Activists in Palo Alto shut down a major downtown intersection during rush hour to call attention to an impending crisis. The US Supreme Court is poised to dismantle Roe v. Wade if immediate and mass action doesn't stop it.

Stanford students, local high school students, and Raging Grannies stood side by side in downtown Palo Alto on February 14th to highlight the upcoming Day of Action for abortion rights on March 8, International Women's Day.



Protesters came from as far as San Francisco, the East Bay and the Central Valley to get involved on Valentine's Day. One Granny carried a simple sign, "We Love Roe," while others joined in with youthful booming voices: "We're taking to the streets, we won't go back."



Speakers called for mass sustained action in the coming weeks and months ahead of the predicted June Supreme Court decision on landmark ruling Roe v. Wade. "Reproductive justice is not just about abortion," said Nancy Kato of Mobilization for Reproductive Justice (SF) and the Freedom Socialist Party. Affiliated organization Radical Women calls for the overturn of state barriers to reproductive choices and the end of forced sterilization and medical racism. The group's demands, amongst others, include the defense of queer and trans families.



Other organizations that helped publicize or directly participated in the February 14th action included Stanford YDSA, Strike for Choice, and Revolution Books.



For more information on the March 8 Bay Area action open the link here. The event will be held in Berkeley and starts at noon.





