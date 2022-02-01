top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 2/24/2022
FabLab Playshop Kapaemāhū Email from Izaac Limon: FabLab Playshop Kapaemāhū
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 24
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorIzaac Limon
Location Details
Intersection for the Arts
1446 Market St
San Francisco, CA
Eye Zen Presents, Latinx Mafia, and SOL VIDA are delighted to announce the upcoming gathering of FabLab playshops celebrating Queer, Black and Indigenous ancestors of culture. This playshop is facilitated by FabLab Teaching Artist, performer Enormvs Muñoz (he/him) on February 24, 2022 from 6pm-8pm PST. The playshop celebrates Kapaemāhū, a 15th century māhū healer from Tahiti and Hawai‘i. Māhū are people embodying both female and male gender traits. Kapaemāhū was renowned for their healing gifts, experience, and wisdom. Playshop participants will have an opportunity to experience lomi lomi (Hawaiian massage) and ‘ori Tahiti (Tahitian dance).
sm_feb_24th_fablab_kapaem__h___registration_card.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: http://eyezen.org/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 1st, 2022 6:15 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code