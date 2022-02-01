Eye Zen Presents, Latinx Mafia, and SOL VIDA are delighted to announce the upcoming gathering of FabLab playshops celebrating Queer, Black and Indigenous ancestors of culture. This playshop is facilitated by FabLab Teaching Artist, performer Enormvs Muñoz (he/him) on February 24, 2022 from 6pm-8pm PST. The playshop celebrates Kapaemāhū, a 15th century māhū healer from Tahiti and Hawai‘i. Māhū are people embodying both female and male gender traits. Kapaemāhū was renowned for their healing gifts, experience, and wisdom. Playshop participants will have an opportunity to experience lomi lomi (Hawaiian massage) and ‘ori Tahiti (Tahitian dance).

