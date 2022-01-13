top
Civil Rights Through Art and Music w/ MoAD
Date Monday January 17
Time 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorLeon Kunstenaar
Location Details
Online event (FREE)
Art as We See It: Civil Rights Through Art and Music

MLK Jr. Day on January 17, 2022 @ 2 PM - 3:15 PM PT

RSVP: https://moadsf-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EMR3vZGoSP24lK_bmcQZcQ

More info: https://www.moadsf.org/event/free-family-day-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-national-day-of-service

Join MoAD as docents present pairings of art from publicly accessible archives and music of the American Civil Rights Era. Art as We See It is a departure from traditional museum docent tours. We invite you to join this informal conversation via chat as we discuss this seminal period in American history through the lens of visual and audio art forms.


MoAD will be celebrating the national observance of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday with FREE virtual family-friendly programming. Come together on this Day of Service to celebrate the life and achievements of one of our nation’s greatest heroes.

Zoom link works for all events below

MLK Day Schedule:

12-1pm Authors in Conversation | FREEDOM! The Story of the Black Panther Party
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/01/13/18847332.php

2-3:15pm Art As We See It | Civil Rights Through Art and Music

3:30-4pm Family Art Workshop | Silhouettes
