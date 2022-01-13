Art as We See It: Civil Rights Through Art and Music
MLK Jr. Day on January 17, 2022 @ 2 PM - 3:15 PM PT
RSVP: https://moadsf-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EMR3vZGoSP24lK_bmcQZcQ
More info: https://www.moadsf.org/event/free-family-day-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-national-day-of-service
Join MoAD as docents present pairings of art from publicly accessible archives and music of the American Civil Rights Era. Art as We See It is a departure from traditional museum docent tours. We invite you to join this informal conversation via chat as we discuss this seminal period in American history through the lens of visual and audio art forms.
MoAD will be celebrating the national observance of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday with FREE virtual family-friendly programming. Come together on this Day of Service to celebrate the life and achievements of one of our nation’s greatest heroes.
Zoom link works for all events below
MLK Day Schedule:
12-1pm Authors in Conversation | FREEDOM! The Story of the Black Panther Party
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/01/13/18847332.php
2-3:15pm Art As We See It | Civil Rights Through Art and Music
3:30-4pm Family Art Workshop | Silhouettes
