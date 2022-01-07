Press Conference, Speakers, Rally to mark 20 years since the opening of the Guantánamo Bay detention center. 780 men have been detained - all Muslim; today, 39 men remain, most never charged with a crime. Thirteen have been cleared for transfer, but are still imprisoned. Guantanamo is a place of enduring violence against Muslims and an ongoing symbol of U.S. injustice and torture, rendering meaningless America’s commitment to human rights, the rule of law and basic ideas of fairness. Join CODEPINK and to demand that the Biden administration keep its promise to #CloseGuantanamo for good.

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 7th, 2022 4:08 PM