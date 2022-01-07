top
Rally & Press Conference to Close Guantanamo; 20 yrs of detention and torture
Date Tuesday January 11
Time 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Dianne Feinstein's Office, One Post, above Montgomery St. BART
Press Conference, Speakers, Rally to mark 20 years since the opening of the Guantánamo Bay detention center. 780 men have been detained - all Muslim; today, 39 men remain, most never charged with a crime. Thirteen have been cleared for transfer, but are still imprisoned. Guantanamo is a place of enduring violence against Muslims and an ongoing symbol of U.S. injustice and torture, rendering meaningless America’s commitment to human rights, the rule of law and basic ideas of fairness. Join CODEPINK and to demand that the Biden administration keep its promise to #CloseGuantanamo for good.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGate

§Watercolor by Guantanamo prisoner Djamel Ameziane
by Cynthia Papermaster
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 4:08 PM
Djamel Ameziane was sent to Guantanamo when he was a youth and was held for 11 years without charge. The Center for Constitutional Rights says that he was tortured at Guantanamo.
https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGate
Additional, Nationwide, Jan 11 EventsWexFriday Jan 7th, 2022 6:04 PM
