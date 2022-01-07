From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Anti-War
|Rally & Press Conference to Close Guantanamo; 20 yrs of detention and torture
|Date
|Tuesday January 11
|Time
|12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Cynthia Papermaster
|Location Details
|Dianne Feinstein's Office, One Post, above Montgomery St. BART
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGate
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 7th, 2022 4:08 PM
