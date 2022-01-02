

Saturday January 8, 2021 12:00 Noon

SEIU 1021 SF Office

350 Rhode Island #100

San Francisco



The covid pandemic continues to threaten and kill public workers in San Francisco. In September SEIU 1021 SF Homeless Shelter worker Ludwig Leota despite an underlying health condition was forced to go out on the job and died from Covid. Leota begged not only CCSF managers to allow him to continue to work at home but also SEIU 1021 staff that this would be a death sentence.



They refused to protect his life and part of this press conference will be dedicated to his life and other vulverable workers who need PPE and proper protection. Most of these workers are BIOP.



We need a Covid Zero policy with a protcol for full testing for all city workers and the public, free N95 masks for all DPH and public workers as well as the right to remote work for vulnerable workers.

It will also report on the continued privatization and outsourcing of public jobs to “non-profits” which pay less and do not have the pensions and other benefits of public workers.



The top union offiicals are helping to set up a two tier system that is incentivizing the outsourcing of jobs into a two tier system such as at Healthcare 360. The State SEIU have agreed to

support this operation siphoning off hundreds of jobs from SEIU public worker members.



We need equal pay for equal work and an end to substandard public service jobs. This is union busting.

The SEIU 1021 and San Francisco Labor Council Public Employees Committee have also agreed with City bosses to allow the termination of workers who are not vaccinnated.



They did this without informing not only the SEIU 1021 rank and fiile but even the elected bargaining committee and the SEIU 1021 top officials are seeking to roll over the contract allowing

more outsourcing of hundreds of jobs.



The top SEIU leadership have also prevented elected bargaining committee members from participatiing in negotiations unless they are vaccinated and are trying to rig the negotiations.



Defend Public Health and Public Health Workers

Covid Zero Now!

Stop Privatization & Outsourcing Public Jobs

No Secret Deals & Roll-over of the Contract

Vote Of The Membership Before Any Agreements & Full Disclosure of All Contracts, No Appointed E-Board & Bargaining Committee Members

No More Secret Electiions & No More Secret Appointments, All Bargaining Meetings Open To Rank & File Members & Elected Alternatives at the Table.

Global Agreements With PEC Must Be Presented and Ratified by the Rank & File

Equal Pay & Benefits For All Public Workers

Justice For Ludwiig Leota

Sponsored by United Public Workers For Action

Endorsed by CCSF HEAT

United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP

https://www.facebook.com/United-Public-Workers-for-Action-51652957909



Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 2nd, 2022 12:06 PM