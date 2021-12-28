Stronger tenant protections needed to avoid evictions in Oakland newzland2 [at] gmail.com)

Tuesday Dec 28th, 2021 7:03 PM by Lynda Carson

Attorneys Ira Jacobowitz, Marc Janowitz, and tenant activist Lynda Carson at an April 12, 2000 rally in front of the Federal Building in Oakland to help protect senior citizen Herman Walker (person sitting down) who was facing eviction because of HUD's one strike policy. Lydia Gans photo.