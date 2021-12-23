8:30 AM - 11:00 AM





FREE TICKETS:



DATE & TIME: Mon, January 17, 2022 @ 8:30 AM – 11:00 AM PST



TRAIN SCHEDULE DEPARTURE TIMES

Arrive ONE (1) hour before departure time to pick up ticket from ticket window

--9:35am: Downtown San Jose - Diridon Station, 65 Cahill St., San Jose 95110

--9:55am: Palo Alto Station, 95 University Ave., Palo Alto 94301

--10:19am: San Mateo Station, 385 First Ave., San Mateo 94401



MLK 2022 March Toward Justice & Commemoration:



More info on MLK Week of events:





Take the Caltrain NorcalMLK Celebration Train to the MLK22 celebration events in San Francisco on Monday, January 17, and honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through exciting activities for all.



This free commemorative service is a program of the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation, in partnership with Caltrain, and it signals the region's dedication to continue the service begun by the late Coretta Scott King.



The Caltrain NorcalMLK Celebration Train will depart from San Jose's Diridon Station at 9:35am (65 Cahill St., San Jose 95110), making stops at Palo Alto Station at 9:55am (95 University Ave., Palo Alto 94301) and the San Mateo Station at 10:19am (385 First Ave., San Mateo 94401) before heading in to San Francisco by 10:45am.



Once there, celebrants will be able to immediately take part in the MLK22 March or head directly to Yerba Buena Gardens to take part in a full day of festivities.



Reserve your complimentary commemorative tickets for departure from one of the above stations today, and pick up your tickets at your point of departure on Monday, January 17, one hour before travel.





PLEASE NOTE: Ticket Terms and Conditions



--This Commemorative Ticket is valid for the “Celebration Train” and one southbound Caltrain trip on January 17, 2022 after 1:00 p.m. (See the Caltrain schedule to plan your southbound travel.)



--Caltrain is a proof-of-payment system. Keep ticket in plain view for fare inspection.



--One commemorative ticket per person, including children.



--Not for sale, transfer or redistribution.



Caltrain Customer Service Number: 1.800.660.4287



___________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID



Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted.



Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant:



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever or chills

--Cough

--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

--Fatigue

--Muscle or body aches

--Headache

--New or sudden loss of taste or smell

--Sore throat

--Congestion or runny nose

--Nausea or vomiting

--Diarrhea

