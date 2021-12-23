top
California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
MLK Day 2022: San Francisco March Toward Justice & Commemoration of Voting Rights Legacy
Date Monday January 17
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNorCal Dr. MLK Jr. Community Foundation
Location Details
SAN FRANCISCO: March begins at SF Caltrain Station 4th St, crosses the Lefty O’Doul Bridge in honor of the 1965 Selma bridge crossing for voting rights, then ends at Yerba Buena Gardens with a commemoration rally.

Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted. Follow all COVID safety guidelines, especially w/ omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx
SAN FRANCISCO: MLK Day 2022

March Toward Justice & Commemoration Rally for Voting Rights Legacy

DATE & TIME: MLK Day on Mon, January 17, 2022 @ 11 AM – 1 PM PST

ROUTE: March begins at SF Caltrain Station, 700 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, crosses the Lefty O’Doul Bridge in honor of the 1965 Selma bridge crossing for voting rights, then march ends at Yerba Buena Gardens, between Third and Fourth, Mission and Folsom Streets

Info: https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/events/mlk22-march-parade/

More MLK Week events here: https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/events/

Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted. Follow COVID safety measures.


Join thousands in honoring the Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama marches at the MLK22 commemorative march from San Francisco’s Caltrain Station to Yerba Buena Gardens.

The 1.5 mile journey crosses the Lefty O’Doul Bridge and stops at Willie Mays Plaza at AT&T Park to commemorate the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma 1965 for
voting rights, the bridge now a symbol of violence and victory in the civil rights movement.

On arriving at Yerba Buena Gardens an interfaith commemoration will honor the civil rights and voting rights legacies of Dr. King.

Participants in groups of ten or more (10+) are encouraged to register to ensure a designated location within the march/parade for your team and participants, here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlk22-marchparade-group-registration-tickets-227342175567
_____________________________________________________________

MLK DAY 2022: VOTING RIGHTS NOW!

Family of Civil Rights Icon, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Call for a Weekend
of Voting Rights Marches and Actions Across the Nation

- - - - - - - -

Martin Luther King III: Vowing to use his father's memory to press Congress and the White House to get voting rights bills across the finish line:

“No celebration without legislation. Just as they voted for a bill to deal with infrastructure, bridges, and all of the things that go along with infrastructure we are now saying use that same effort, that same focus, to pass the John Lewis bill and the Freedom to Vote Act.”

Complete article here: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/mlk-day-weekend-king-family-rally-voting-rights-n1285971

- - - - - - - -

King Center CEO and daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., Bernice King said she stands in solidarity with her brother, Martin Luther King III, in "calling our nation's attention to securing and protecting the most sacred right of our democracy, which is the right to vote."

Complete article here: https://www.11alive.com/article/news/politics/dr-bernice-king-mlk-day-2022-voting-rights/85-76bc6e4b-9a2c-4a6d-8722-28fcc849a8a2


___________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID

Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted.

Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever or chills
--Cough
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New or sudden loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea or vomiting
--Diarrhea
___________________________________________________________
mlk_day_sf.jpg
For more event information: https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/events/mlk...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 23rd, 2021 9:30 AM
§VOTING RIGHTS NOW!
by NorCal Dr. MLK Jr. Community Foundation
Thursday Dec 23rd, 2021 9:30 AM
screenshot_2021-12-23_at_09-21-20_six_ways_federal_voting_rights_legislation_can_protect_voters_and_american_democracy.png
Photo: Voters forced to stand in long lines trying to exercise their right to the polls.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act would:

--Curb poll site closures
--Expand early voting and mail voting
--Prevent voter intimidation
--Protect Black voters’ political power
--Improve poll site accessibility

Retweeted by The King Center: https://twitter.com/NAACP_LDF/status/1473042777403441153
https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/events/mlk...
