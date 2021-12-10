8th Annual Homeless Memorial: Candlelight Vigil & Reading of Names
Host: Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness and partners
Where: Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St, Sacramento, CA 95814
When: Dec. 21 @ 6 PM on National Homeless Memorial Day
Flyer link: https://www.srceh.org/_files/ugd/ee52bb_dfbf7701d68b449b98716459d6eba52d.pdf
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 12/21/2021
|8th Annual Homeless Memorial: Candlelight Vigil & Reading of Names in Sacramento
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday December 21
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Sac. Regional Coalition to End Homelessness
|Bob Erlenbusch: bob [at] srceh.org
|Location Details
|
Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Please wear a mask. Follow COVID safety guidelines.
|
For more event information: https://www.srceh.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 10th, 2021 11:11 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network