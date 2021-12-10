



Host: Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness and partners



Where: Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St, Sacramento, CA 95814



When: Dec. 21 @ 6 PM on National Homeless Memorial Day



Flyer link: 8th Annual Homeless Memorial: Candlelight Vigil & Reading of NamesHost: Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness and partnersWhere: Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St, Sacramento, CA 95814When: Dec. 21 @ 6 PM on National Homeless Memorial DayFlyer link: https://www.srceh.org/_files/ugd/ee52bb_dfbf7701d68b449b98716459d6eba52d.pdf For more event information: https://www.srceh.org/

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 10th, 2021 11:11 AM