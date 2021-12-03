From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Health, Housing & Public Services
People's Assembly at Nancy Pelosi's House
Vegan dinner and a message to Nancy Pelosi
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoProtesters met in front of the house of San Francisco's Member of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, in a People's Assembly held monthly on first Fridays.
From Code Pink:
Pelosi doesn't meet with her constituents, so we go to her house to tell her to declare a climate emergency and cut the Pentagon budget. Pelosi just voted $741 billion of our taxes for the military; that’s $1.4 million a MINUTE. We want peace, diplomacy and cooperation to fight climate chaos, not more wars.
We demand that Speaker Pelosi declare a CLIMATE EMERGENCY so that resources can go to urgent measures to reduce carbon emissions in all ways that will help. We can pay for these measures by cutting the Pentagon budget 10-50%.See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network