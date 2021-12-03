Vegan dinner and a message to Nancy Pelosi

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Protesters met in front of the house of San Francisco's Member of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, in a People's Assembly held monthly on first Fridays.From Code Pink:

Pelosi doesn't meet with her constituents, so we go to her house to tell her to declare a climate emergency and cut the Pentagon budget. Pelosi just voted $741 billion of our taxes for the military; that’s $1.4 million a MINUTE. We want peace, diplomacy and cooperation to fight climate chaos, not more wars.

We demand that Speaker Pelosi declare a CLIMATE EMERGENCY so that resources can go to urgent measures to reduce carbon emissions in all ways that will help. We can pay for these measures by cutting the Pentagon budget 10-50%.