5:30pm Free vegan dinner 6:00pm People's Assembly Assembly Letter Delivery to Speaker Pelosi, Extinction Dance Party. Overnight campout if Nancy's home. We invite all San Francisco constituents of Pelosi's to come and voice your concerns to San Francisco's Member of Congress at a People's Assembly, being held monthly on first Fridays. Pelosi doesn't meet with her constituents, so we are going to her house to tell her to declare a climate emergency and cut the Pentagon budget. Pelosi just voted $741 billion of our taxes for the military; that’s $1.4 million a MINUTE. We want peace, diplomacy and cooperation to fight climate chaos, not more wars. What do YOU want Speaker Pelosi to do with your tax $? Medicare For All? Green New Deal? Affordable housing? Clean energy? Free higher education and transportation? Less weapons spending and more spending on our community needs? Anxiety about the planetary crisis is very high, and not just because we're witnessing devastating climate disasters; it's also linked to our Congress consistently failing to take decisive, meaningful action to stop the crisis. Demand that Speaker Pelosi declare a CLIMATE EMERGENCY so that resources can go to urgent measures to reduce carbon emissions in all ways that will help. We can pay for these measures by cutting the Pentagon budget 10-50%. We have the money, we need to stop spending it on endless wars, military bases, and new weapons. NO WAR, NO WARMING! Peaceful, family friendly event; children and dogs welcome. Hosted by CodePink Women for Peace, Extinction Rebellion (new chapter). Endorsers (partial list): Triple Justice, Vigil for Democracy, Progressive Democrats of America, Occupy SF Environmental Justice Working Group, M4All (Medicare For All Coalition) For more event information: http://www.codepink.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 14th, 2021 12:34 PM