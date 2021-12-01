The forces of imperialism operate around the globe and use a variety of tactics: from destabilization attempts in Cuba, aimed at overthrowing socialism, to controlling the narrative around climate change solutions at the COP26 climate summit.
Featured speakers:
*Gloria La Riva, 2020 Presidential Candidate for the PSL
*Tina Landis, author of "Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism"
Cuba opened its borders to tourism on November 15th, and planned counter-revolutionary actions failed to materialize. Hear an eyewitness account of how socialist Cuba is recovering economically while safeguarding the health of its people.
At the COP26 climate summit, the Global North once again ensured that corporate profits were the priority. Hear how under socialism we can carry out transformational change needed to reverse the climate crisis.
Date
Friday December 03
Time
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author
Party for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
Virtual event
