Virtual Forum: Imperialist tactics from Cuba to COP26
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday December 03
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
Virtual event! Register here
The forces of imperialism operate around the globe and use a variety of tactics: from destabilization attempts in Cuba, aimed at overthrowing socialism, to controlling the narrative around climate change solutions at the COP26 climate summit.

Featured speakers:
*Gloria La Riva, 2020 Presidential Candidate for the PSL
*Tina Landis, author of "Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism"

Cuba opened its borders to tourism on November 15th, and planned counter-revolutionary actions failed to materialize. Hear an eyewitness account of how socialist Cuba is recovering economically while safeguarding the health of its people.

At the COP26 climate summit, the Global North once again ensured that corporate profits were the priority. Hear how under socialism we can carry out transformational change needed to reverse the climate crisis.

***
Register here
sm_261913513_265472088958245_3315249552645229985_n.jpg
original image (960x500)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/270uliDUt

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 1st, 2021 11:13 AM
