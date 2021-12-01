



Featured speakers:

*Gloria La Riva, 2020 Presidential Candidate for the PSL

*Tina Landis, author of "Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism"



Cuba opened its borders to tourism on November 15th, and planned counter-revolutionary actions failed to materialize. Hear an eyewitness account of how socialist Cuba is recovering economically while safeguarding the health of its people.



At the COP26 climate summit, the Global North once again ensured that corporate profits were the priority. Hear how under socialism we can carry out transformational change needed to reverse the climate crisis.



***

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 1st, 2021 11:13 AM