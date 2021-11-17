Termination of former Pacific Grove police officer Michael Gonzalez upheld by Pacific Grove resident

Wednesday Nov 17th, 2021 10:16 AM

Update on former Pacific Grove police officer Michael Gonzalez's effort to get his job back. For background, see link.

This is an update on a Pacific Grove police officer taken from a website that was set up to raise funds for the fired officer to get his job back. Apparently this is the fired officers wife writing the update.