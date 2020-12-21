Pacific Grove Police Officer's Parler Account by Pacific Grove resident

Monday Dec 21st, 2020 8:04 AM

Pacific Grove Police Officer Michael Gonzalez's Parler account. Officer Gonzalez previously got in trouble in May for stickers he had on his truck which was parked in a City owned parking lot. The City has spent $23,000 defending him so far.

In late May 2020 Pacific Grove residents observed the officer’s personal vehicle emblazoned with Three Percenters racist anti-government militia and anti-LGBT decals, parked in the City’s employee parking lot.



Although widely reported by local news media, the officer has faced no disciplinary action, and is currently patrolling our streets while enjoying the protection Chief Cathy Madalone.