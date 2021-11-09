top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/19/2021
Speaking Truth: Native American Perspective on Indigenous Experience & Disability Rights
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday November 19
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorDisability Rights California
Location Details
Virtual panel discussion
As we celebrate Native American Heritage month, and for the need to connect various communities, Disability Rights California’s Allies for All Employee Resource Group will be hosting a public virtual event where we speak truth to the intersectional topics of our
Native Community through the voices of our Elders to Youth.

When: November 19, 2021 @ 1:00PM - 3:30 PM

RSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-speaking-truth-the-native-american-perspective

Speakers:

Jillian Parramore
Ability Advocate, Cherokee Nation

Ruben Garcia
Pomo Indians-Manchester Band, Fresno American Indian Health Project

Leticia Aguilar
Pinoleville Pomo Nation, Native Sisters Circle, Native Dads Network

Joseph Eagle Knight
Native American Congress Association Member

Blaine Edmo
Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, Fort Hall Indian Reservation resident, Idaho
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 9th, 2021 2:11 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code