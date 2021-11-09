As we celebrate Native American Heritage month, and for the need to connect various communities, Disability Rights California’s Allies for All Employee Resource Group will be hosting a public virtual event where we speak truth to the intersectional topics of our
Native Community through the voices of our Elders to Youth.
When: November 19, 2021 @ 1:00PM - 3:30 PM
RSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-speaking-truth-the-native-american-perspective
Speakers:
Jillian Parramore
Ability Advocate, Cherokee Nation
Ruben Garcia
Pomo Indians-Manchester Band, Fresno American Indian Health Project
Leticia Aguilar
Pinoleville Pomo Nation, Native Sisters Circle, Native Dads Network
Joseph Eagle Knight
Native American Congress Association Member
Blaine Edmo
Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, Fort Hall Indian Reservation resident, Idaho
|Date
|Friday November 19
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
