

Native Community through the voices of our Elders to Youth.



When: November 19, 2021 @ 1:00PM - 3:30 PM



RSVP:



Speakers:



Jillian Parramore

Ability Advocate, Cherokee Nation



Ruben Garcia

Pomo Indians-Manchester Band, Fresno American Indian Health Project



Leticia Aguilar

Pinoleville Pomo Nation, Native Sisters Circle, Native Dads Network



Joseph Eagle Knight

Native American Congress Association Member



Blaine Edmo

Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, Fort Hall Indian Reservation resident, Idaho As we celebrate Native American Heritage month, and for the need to connect various communities, Disability Rights California’s Allies for All Employee Resource Group will be hosting a public virtual event where we speak truth to the intersectional topics of ourNative Community through the voices of our Elders to Youth.When: November 19, 2021 @ 1:00PM - 3:30 PMRSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-speaking-truth-the-native-american-perspective Speakers:Jillian ParramoreAbility Advocate, Cherokee NationRuben GarciaPomo Indians-Manchester Band, Fresno American Indian Health ProjectLeticia AguilarPinoleville Pomo Nation, Native Sisters Circle, Native Dads NetworkJoseph Eagle KnightNative American Congress Association MemberBlaine EdmoShoshone-Bannock Tribe, Fort Hall Indian Reservation resident, Idaho Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 9th, 2021 2:11 PM