top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
Big Money Behind Greenway's Effort to Block Passenger Rail in Santa Cruz County
by Santa Cruz News Group
Monday Nov 1st, 2021 6:18 PM
The 'Yes Greenway' campaign took $56,876.47 in contributions between July 26 and September 30, according to financial documents filed today, November 1 with the County of Santa Cruz (see attached PDF file). The 'Yes Greenway' campaign committee has been collecting signatures, and officially soliciting donations, since July of this year to put an initiative on the 2022 ballot that would block the establishment of clean, electric passenger rail service along the Coastal Rail Corridor in Santa Cruz County. Greenway has the potential to raise very large sums of money, having taken in over half a million dollars in contributions since the organization's founding in 2017. According to financial documents filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Santa Cruz County Greenway, Inc. took in $194,892.00 in 2017, and $305,698.00 in 2018 (see attached PDF files).
sm_yes-greenway-form-460-santa-cruz-january-through-september-2021.jpg
original image (1499x1091)
The Yes Greenway measure calls for the removal from Santa Cruz County's general plan all references to the establishment of passenger rail service, and the continued construction of the Rail Trail, in order to remove the train tracks in favor of a 'trail only' model. Multiple segments of the 'Rail Trail' have already been constructed, and are in use, in the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville (see attached photos). The Rail Trail plan preserves the existing train tracks, while adding a new bike and pedestrian trail along the edge of the rail corridor.

As a a 501(c)(4) 'dark money' organization, Santa Cruz County Greenway, Inc. is not required by law to disclose the identity of its donors. As a county campaign committee, however, Yes Greenway must disclose its top donors supporting the ballot initiative.

Top contributors to 'Yes Greenway':

$5,000 - John W. Ballard
$5,000 - William Menchine
$5,000 - Rowland K. Rebele
$5,000 - Miles Rieter, CEO Driscoll's Berries
$5,000 - Bill Simpkins
$5,000 - Robert Stephens
$1,039.04 - Jack Brown
$1,038.73 - Ed Colligan
$1,038.73 - Elizabeth Doolin
$1,038.73 - Carin Hanna, Owner of Craft Gallery, Capitola
$1,038.73 - Rick Magnuson, Managing Director, Orpheum Capital, LLC
$1,038.73 - Peter Meehan
$1,038.73 - Gayle Ortiz, Owner of Gayle's Bakery, Capitola
$1,000 - Jeremy Ertl
$1,000 - Suzanne Holt
$1,000 - Gerald Weber


Sources and More Information:

IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search
https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/

Santa Cruz County Campaign Reporting Documents for Yes Greenway
https://public.netfile.com/Pub2/AllFilingsByFiler.aspx?id=200915759
§Contributions to Yes Greenway, Santa Cruz County Elections Form 460 (Complete PDF File)
by Santa Cruz News Group
Monday Nov 1st, 2021 6:18 PM
yes_greenway_form_460_santa_cruz_county_-_january_2021_through_september_2021.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (440.2KB)
§Contributions to Santa Cruz County Greenway from 2018 IRS Form 990, Page 1
by Santa Cruz News Group
Monday Nov 1st, 2021 6:18 PM
sm_greenway-santa-cruz-county-inc-irs-form-990-donations-cash-contributions-grants-rail-trail.jpg
original image (968x1262)
§Contributions to Santa Cruz County Greenway in 2018, IRS Form 990 (Complete PDF File)
by Santa Cruz News Group
Monday Nov 1st, 2021 6:18 PM
irs_form_990_-_santa_cruz_county_greenway__inc_2018.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (584.9KB)
§Contributions to Santa Cruz County Greenway in 2017, IRS Form 990 (Complete PDF File)
by Santa Cruz News Group
Monday Nov 1st, 2021 6:18 PM
irs_form_990_-_santa_cruz_county_greenway__inc_2017.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (718.2KB)
§San Lorenzo River Parkway Trestle Trail Project, City of Santa Cruz
by Santa Cruz News Group
Monday Nov 1st, 2021 6:18 PM
sm_san_lorenzo_river_parkway_trestle_trail_project_city_of_santa_cruz_rail_trail.jpg
original image (1152x864)
Photo Credit: City of Santa Cruz
§Watsonville Rail Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
by Santa Cruz News Group
Monday Nov 1st, 2021 6:18 PM
sm_watsonville_rail_trail_santa_cruz_county.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Photo Credit: Santa Cruz County Friends of the Rail & Trail (FORT)
https://www.facebook.com/railandtrail
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code