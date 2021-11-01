Big Money Behind Greenway's Effort to Block Passenger Rail in Santa Cruz County by Santa Cruz News Group

Monday Nov 1st, 2021 6:18 PM

The 'Yes Greenway' campaign took $56,876.47 in contributions between July 26 and September 30, according to financial documents filed today, November 1 with the County of Santa Cruz (see attached PDF file). The 'Yes Greenway' campaign committee has been collecting signatures, and officially soliciting donations, since July of this year to put an initiative on the 2022 ballot that would block the establishment of clean, electric passenger rail service along the Coastal Rail Corridor in Santa Cruz County. Greenway has the potential to raise very large sums of money, having taken in over half a million dollars in contributions since the organization's founding in 2017. According to financial documents filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Santa Cruz County Greenway, Inc. took in $194,892.00 in 2017, and $305,698.00 in 2018 (see attached PDF files).