Flyer Distributed at Friday's Anti-Gentrification and Climate Justice Rally
With an eye to cross-pollination, I distributed 100 copies of the flyer below at the "Our Downtown, Our Future" rally at the Farmer's Market on 10-29 and the following Climate Justice rally. The flyer updates somewhat my perspective on the state of civil rights for homeless ("unhoused") folks in Santa Cruz.
Earlier articles concerning these homeless issues:
"Rushed RV Ban on Tuesday City Council Agenda" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/10/25/18845921.php
"The Chico Decision-Hope for the Homeless in Santa Cruz" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/07/10/18843676.php"
The most recent legal victory I'm aware of was in Santa Barbara:
https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/press-release/unhoused-emmy-award-winning-journalist-with-disabilities-settles-federal-lawsuit
Santa Cruz advocates have yet to renew the Injunctive protections for those in the Benchlands which expired at the end of June, much less for the broader population outside as winter approaches.
