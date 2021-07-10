The Chico Decision-Hope for the Homeless in Santa Cruz by Robert Norse & Judge Morrison C. England

Saturday Jul 10th, 2021 11:44 PM

The grim news of sweeps removing homeless-run encampments in Sausalito and San Rafael, as well as the RV rousts in Seaside, in recent weeks is now counterbalanced by a ray of light from a federal court in the Warren v. City of Chico case, which I transcribe here.