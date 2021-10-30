top
SF Protest Against BlackRock & The Destruction of The Climate By Corporations & Government
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Oct 30th, 2021 1:52 PM
Healthcare workers, teachers, students and community activists protested against BlackRock in San Francisco because of their investments in fossil fuels. Many painted murals on the streets surrounding the $8 trillion hedge fund.
sm_climate_sf1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
As part of a global protest on 10/29/21 against the destruction of the climate. a protest was held in front of BackRock in San Francisco. The action was held in conjunction with the meeting of the G20 climate meeting in Rome. Teachers, students and health workers talked about how the climate is effecting people and society. Also, the survivors of the Paradise fire which was caused by the private utility PG& E talked about how it had destroyed their lives and left 7,000 people homeless years after the fire. Participants also discussed the role of US imperialism and the wars around the world for oil and other natural resources that also threaten the climate. Many also discussed the role of the system of profits as the roots of the problem. The streets in front of BlackRock had been shut off by the police and the participants including children painted murals on the street as part of the protest.

§A Completed Street Mural
sm_climate_sf2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the murals at the protest
§Baiting Murals On The Street
sm_climate_sf6.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Many murals were painted around BlackRock
§Healthcare Workers Float Of The Earth
sm_climate_sf4.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Medical workers carried a float of the world which they said is threatened by the climate catastrophe
§Placards In Front Of BlackRock
sm_climate_sf7.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
There were many placards and banners at the rally.
§Climate Murals On TThe Street
sm_climate_sf_9.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants had plans for each mural to be painted on the street.
