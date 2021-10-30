Healthcare workers, teachers, students and community activists protested against BlackRock in San Francisco because of their investments in fossil fuels. Many painted murals on the streets surrounding the $8 trillion hedge fund.

As part of a global protest on 10/29/21 against the destruction of the climate. a protest was held in front of BackRock in San Francisco. The action was held in conjunction with the meeting of the G20 climate meeting in Rome. Teachers, students and health workers talked about how the climate is effecting people and society. Also, the survivors of the Paradise fire which was caused by the private utility PG& E talked about how it had destroyed their lives and left 7,000 people homeless years after the fire. Participants also discussed the role of US imperialism and the wars around the world for oil and other natural resources that also threaten the climate. Many also discussed the role of the system of profits as the roots of the problem. The streets in front of BlackRock had been shut off by the police and the participants including children painted murals on the street as part of the protest.Production of Labor Video Project