Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 10/24/2021
AfroComicCon 2021 Virtual (Day 2)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 24
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorOakland Technology & Education Center (DUSTY)
Location Details
Virtual event (FREE)
AfroComicCon 2021 Virtual on Weekend of Oct. 23-24

AFCC 2021 Virtual: An explosion of Superhero Black and Brown Excellence through
a Afrofuturistic lens - get ready for an exciting ride!

Host: Oakland Technology & Education Center (non-profit organization)

Saturday, October 23rd @ 10 am - 8 pm PT

Sunday, October 24th @ 10 am - 5 pm PT

FREE event streaming here: https://www.afrocomiccon.org/

Evenbrite post: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afrocomiccon-2021-virtual-october-23rd-and-24th-2021-tickets-179557259597

AfroComicCon will be two days full of exciting panels, screenings of the AFCC International Film Festival winners, entertainment, gaming, cosplay, and special guests, as well as a
virtual marketplace!

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual event started in 2017 by the ​Oakland Technology & Education Center (OTEC) ​will be held virtually and FREE to the public via the AfrocomicCon website.


PROGRAMMING

Panels are scheduled across multiple interests including Comics, Writing, Animation, Fitness, Community, and Writing. Each panel will be hosted by a thought leader in each discipline including celebrity guests, industry experts, and creatives.

Also, participants and fans of all ages will enjoy entertainment throughout the day. Including a Live DJ stream, Film Festival, musical guests, and a Virtual Cosplay Competition.

AfroComicCon’s goal will be to provide a welcoming and safe virtual space for underrepresented nerds of color. Regardless of age, gender identity, sexual preference, religious beliefs, or special needs, all are invited to celebrate science-fiction, fantasy, comic books, gaming, and more in this special virtual event.


Follow us on social media for updates:

Instagram @AfroComicCon

Facebook Afro Comic Con

Twitter @Afrocomiccon
sm_a_1.jpg
original image (720x720)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 12:37 PM
