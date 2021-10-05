



https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/10/05/18845427.php



Facebook Users Union is taking the lead in organizing and some of the endorsers are Global Exchange, Media Alliance, Raging Grannies Action League, Vigil for Democracy, Indivisible SF Peninsula and CA-14, CODEPINK Golden Gate Chapter, and Diablo Rising Tide amongst others. We will park our cars outside of Mark Zuckerberg's Palo Alto house, honk our horns, and display signs that tell Mark to get the Zuck out!***Please RSVP at Eventbrite link UNDER THE GRAPHIC so we can keep you up to date on this action.***Please join us for a loud, colorful and peaceful protest outside of Mark Zuckerberg’s house to tell him we want him gone from Facebook. One person—especially someone who has such poor judgement—should not have sole power to decide what social media content will reach billions of people. Facebook needs new leadership that prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of its users and the global public. Truth Matters.For more information on the issue at hand see:Facebook Users Union is taking the lead in organizing and some of the endorsers are Global Exchange, Media Alliance, Raging Grannies Action League, Vigil for Democracy, Indivisible SF Peninsula and CA-14, CODEPINK Golden Gate Chapter, and Diablo Rising Tide amongst others. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-the-zuck-...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 5th, 2021 10:47 PM