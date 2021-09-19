top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 9/21/2021
RV Parking Ban at Santa Cruz City Council
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday September 21
Time 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorStop the RV Ban
Location Details
The RV Parking Ban is #5 on the city council meeting agenda and will be heard sometime after 4:30 PM
Click on Zoom link (no time delay): https://zoom.us/j/94684401344
Online at http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-council/council-meetings
Meeting agenda: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1767&doctype=1
On Tuesday, September 21, the Santa Cruz City Council will consider an ordinance that bans recreational vehicles from parking overnight on city streets. The RV ban has been proposed by Vice Mayor Sonja Brunner, and Councilmembers Renee Golder and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson.

In August of 2016 the California Coastal Commission struck down a previous attempt by the Santa Cruz City Council to ban recreational vehicles from parking overnight in the city because the ban impeded coastal access.

Alicia Kuhl, President of the Santa Cruz Chapter of the California Homeless Union is on the record as opposing the new proposal.

"They need to go through the coastal commission and get the permit and allow the appeal process to continue," Kuhl stated. "These Karens are trying their best to avoid the proper procedures to get their way and make things harder for homeless folks."

"Stop these witches already," Kuhl stated.

So far in 2021, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California has filed lawsuits against two Bay Area cities' new 24 hour RV parking bans: Pacifica and Mountain View.

More information:

Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates/Santa Cruz California Homeless Union
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzCountyHomelessAdvocates
sm_santa-cruz-police-tow-rv-recreational-vehicle.jpg
original image (1225x850)
For more event information: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgen...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 19th, 2021 6:18 AM
§Meeting Agenda Report
by Stop the RV Ban
Sunday Sep 19th, 2021 6:18 AM
summary_sheet_for_-_an_ordinance_amending_title_10_vehicles_and_traff.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (126.7KB)
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgen...
§Proposed Ordinance
by Stop the RV Ban
Sunday Sep 19th, 2021 6:18 AM
1._ordinance_-_clean.docx.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (94.1KB)
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgen...
§Proposed Ordinance
by Stop the RV Ban
Sunday Sep 19th, 2021 6:19 AM
2._ordinance_-_track_changes.pdf.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (126.9KB)
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1767&doctype=1
