



In August of 2016 the California Coastal Commission struck down a previous attempt by the Santa Cruz City Council to ban recreational vehicles from parking overnight in the city because the ban impeded coastal access.



Alicia Kuhl, President of the Santa Cruz Chapter of the California Homeless Union is on the record as opposing the new proposal.



"They need to go through the coastal commission and get the permit and allow the appeal process to continue," Kuhl stated. "These Karens are trying their best to avoid the proper procedures to get their way and make things harder for homeless folks."



"Stop these witches already," Kuhl stated.



So far in 2021, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California has filed lawsuits against two Bay Area cities' new 24 hour RV parking bans: Pacifica and Mountain View.



More information:



Santa Cruz County Homeless Advocates/Santa Cruz California Homeless Union

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 19th, 2021 6:18 AM