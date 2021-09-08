From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Online events w) Vandana Shiva, Krznaric, adrienne maree brown, Chomsky, Naomi Klein, etc.
Here are some 40 online events taking place over the next week (and starting at 10 am today, Sept. 8th), featuring people such as Maggie Nelson, Roman Krznaric, Kate Raworth, Vandana Shiva, Paul Mason, adrienne maree brown, Noam Chomsky, Ariel Salleh, Gar Alperovitz, Margaret Randall, Deepa Kumar, Naomi Klein, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Katharine Hayhoe, Howie Hawkins, Carroll Fife, Jennifer Robinson and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, the UK, and Australia (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
Wed, 9/8, 10 am -- Doughnut Economics and why it matters to Cambridge -- Geraint Davies (”G”) will explain the principles of Doughnut Economics and give examples of how they can be applied at city level -- Kate Raworth spoke at the Imagine 2027 conference in Cambridge in January 2018 explaining her concept of Doughnut Economics which includes a detailed accounting system for measuring progress towards a more sustainable relationship with the planet, and a fairer society. More than that, it puts the structure of the economy in a central role for the required transformations, and describes the types of changes we will need in the social contract: e.g. the Commons has an important role in changing the nature of ownership and power -- Geraint Davies (”G”) from Cambridge Doughnut Economics Action Group (CamDEAG) will explain the principles of Doughnut Economics, give examples of how they can be applied at City level, and also touch on what more might need to be worked out before we have an operating system suitable for a new and sustainable society -- 'G' Joined CamDEAG a year ago, helping to shape strategy. He is a physicist, an Innovation consultant since 1986, and Co-Founder and Director of Innovia Technology in Cambridge working for global clients --https://doughnuteconomics.org/about-doughnut-economics -- (See also the 9/21 listing below):
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doughnut-economics-and-why-it-matters-to-cambridge-tickets-168926229901?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Wed, 9/8, 10:30 am -- The Purpose of Power: An Evening with Alicia Garza -- In 2013, Alicia Garza wrote what she called "a love letter to Black people" on Facebook, in the aftermath of the acquittal of the man who murdered seventeen-year-old Trayvon Martin Garza wrote: -- Black people. I love you. I love us. Our lives matter -- With the speed and networking capacities of social media, #BlackLivesMatter became the hashtag heard 'round the world. But Garza knew even that that hashtags don't start movements - people do. Long before #BlackLivesMatter became a rallying cry for this generation, Garza had spent the better part of two decades learning and unlearning some hard lessons about organising. The lessons she offers are different from the "rules for radicals" that animated earlier generations of activists, and diverge from the charismatic, patriarchal model of the American civil rights movement. She reflects instead on how making room amongst the woke for those who are still awakening can inspire and activate more people to fight for the world we all deserve -- Her book, The Power of Purpose, is the story of one woman's lessons through years of bringing people together to create change. Most of all, it is a new paradigm for change for a new generation of changemakers -- Join award-winning journalist Nadine Drummond as she discusses Alicia's book 'The Purpose of Power', the building of the most iconic and influential movement of modern times, Black Lives Matter, and find out how you too can create a movement in your own community:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-purpose-of-power-an-evening-with-alicia-garza-tickets-166624194451?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 9/8, 11 am -- CHM Live: System Error: Rebooting Our Tech Future -- Big tech's relentless focus on optimization is driving a future that reinforces discrimination, erodes privacy, displaces workers, and pollutes the information we get. It doesn't need to be this way. Armed with an understanding of how technologists think and exercise their power, three Stanford professors--a philosopher, a political scientist, and a computer scientist--reveal how we can hold that power to account. Troubled by the values that permeate the university's student body and its culture, they worked together to chart a new path forward, creating a popular course to transform how tomorrow's technologists approach their profession. Now, as the dominance of big tech becomes an explosive societal conundrum, they share their provocative insights and concrete solutions to help everyone understand what is happening, what is at stake, and what we can do to control technology instead of letting it control us -- Join us as Rob Reich, Mehran Sahami, and Jeremy Weinstein discuss how big tech's obsession with optimization and efficiency has sacrificed fundamental human values. Sharing ideas from their new book, “System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot,” they’ll also outline steps we can take to change course, renew our democracy, and chart a better future:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chm-live-system-error-rebooting-our-tech-future-registration-165209322531?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/8, 11 am -- Reading Gramsci: The illusionists -- Part of the Reading Gramsci series, this is an online, organic, monthly, reading group with a new reading each time, so anyone can join -- The September 2021 Reading Gramsci event will offer a critical discussion on contemporary political guises, journalism, class assumptions and hope, using as its stimulus a letter that Antonio Gramsci wrote in October 1917 -- First published in a collection titled La città futura (The future city) curated by Sergio Caprioglio (1982), the selected letter, translated exclusively for this reading group, deals with the idea that those in power assume positions that give the illusion of superiority, deliver intangible identities and undermine the subaltern classes and their capabilities -- The English edition of the letter can be found using the link below, you are invited to read it - if possible - prior to the reading group event -- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X3vQ_zzInLWYZejxzs0ExmIgjvVQETi6/view?usp=sharing -- Organized by the Antonio Gramsci Society UK:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reading-gramsci-the-illusionists-tickets-164290087073?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 9/8, 4 pm -- TNR Live: Donald’s Plot Against America -- Join Michael Tomasky, editor of The New Republic, as he sits down with Mary L. Trump to discuss her article “Donald’s Plot Against America,” the Second Big Lie, and her new book, The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal -- From the number-one bestselling author of Too Much and Never Enough: a diagnosis of America's national trauma, and a way to heal -- The Reckoning examines America’s national trauma, rooted in our history but dramatically exacerbated by the impact of current events and the Trump administration’s corrupt and immoral policies. Our failure to acknowledge this trauma, let alone root it out, has allowed it to metastasize. Whether it manifests itself in rising levels of rage and hatred or hopelessness and apathy, the stress of living in a country we no longer recognize has affected all of us. America is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder—a new leader alone cannot fix us -- An enormous amount of healing must be done to rebuild our faith in leadership and our hope for this nation. It starts with The Reckoning:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tnr-live-donalds-plot-against-america-tickets-166688386451?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/8, 6:30 pm -- Community Unlearning: The Undocumented Americans - Community Read -- Learn together through this Community Unlearning Book Read of The Undocumented Americans, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio's phenomenal telling of her experience as an undocumented American -- Karla Cornejo Villavicencio was on DACA when she decided to write about being undocumented for the first time using her own name. It was right after the election of 2016, the day she realized the story she’d tried to steer clear of was the only one she wanted to tell. So she wrote her immigration lawyer’s phone number on her hand in Sharpie and embarked on a trip across the country to tell the stories of her fellow undocumented immigrants—and to find the hidden key to her own -- Looking beyond the flashpoints of the border or the activism of the DREAMers, Cornejo Villavicencio explores the lives of the undocumented—and the mysteries of her own life. She finds the singular, effervescent characters across the nation often reduced in the media to political pawns or nameless laborers. The stories she tells are not deferential or naively inspirational but show the love, magic, heartbreak, insanity, and vulgarity that infuse the day-to-day lives of her subjects -- Book discussion will be held weekly on Zoom starting Wednesday, September 8th:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-unlearning-the-undocumented-americans-community-read-tickets-167637804185?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/8, 7 pm -- Maggie Nelson & Hari Kunzru -- Online book launch: Author Maggie Nelson returns with On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint, a boundary-pushing, provocative work that explores the notion of freedom through four lenses: art, sex, drugs, and the climate. In the highly anticipated follow-up to The Argonauts, Nelson continues to astound as “one of the most electrifying writers at work in America today, among the sharpest and most supple thinkers of her generation” (The Guardian) -- For this first online appearance on national book tour, Nelson is joined by celebrated novelist and journalist Hari Kunzru (Red Pill, White Tears, Gods Without Men) -- Nelson is the author of Argonauts, Bluets, and On Cruelty, among other titles. A New York Times bestseller and New York Times Notable Book, The Argonauts was awarded the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award in Criticism, and in 2016 Nelson was awarded a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship -- Kunzru is the author of the novels The Impressionist, Transmission, My Revolutions, Gods Without Men, White Tears, and Red Pill. His work has been translated into 20 languages:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maggie-nelson-hari-kunzru-tickets-165815700223?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 9/9, 1 am -- Time is running out: the journey towards short-termism -- Join Roman Krznaric for the launch of "Re-claiming the Future" - an online discussion series on how to create change for the long term -- Humanity stands at a critical juncture: our political, economic and societal decision making is focused on the short-term and is threatening the long-term survival of our species and our planet. The path we choose from here will determine the legacy we leave for future generations. Now, more than ever, we urgently need to expand our time perspectives –- to think and plan for the long term so can we reclaim the future for coming generations -- Speaker: Roman Krznaric is a public philosopher who writes about the power of ideas to change society. His latest book is The Good Ancestor: How to Think Long Term in a Short Term World (the book is currently being translated into Japanese by the Buddhist monk and author Shoukei Matsumoto.) His previous international bestselling books, including Empathy, The Wonderbox and Carpe Diem Regained, have been published in more than 20 languages. After growing up in Sydney and Hong Kong, Roman studied at the universities of Oxford, London and Essex, where he gained his PhD in political sociology. He later taught sociology and politics at Cambridge University and City University, London. He is founder of the world’s first Empathy Museum and is currently a Research Fellow of the Long Now Foundation:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/time-is-running-out-the-journey-towards-short-termism-tickets-165075223437?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/9, 6 am -- CLES in conversation with... Kate Raworth -- The field of progressive local economics exists within a context of innovation in approach that is underpinned by social and environmental justice -- This new webinar from the Centre For Local Economic Strategies is designed to explore the intersections between our work on community wealth building (and other practically rooted approaches) and the work of other thinkers in the field -- Join us for a conversation on major ideas around economics, democracy and the future of public services -- Kate Raworth: Delivering the doughnut - the role of community wealth building -- On Thursday 9th September, Kate Raworth - economist, known for her work on “doughnut economics” will discuss the intersections between doughnut economics and community wealth building approaches -- Kate Raworth is a renegade economist focused on making economics fit for 21st century realities. She is the creator of the Doughnut of social and planetary boundaries, and co-founder of Doughnut Economics Action Lab -- Kate is a Senior Associate at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute and Professor of Practice at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. She is a member of the Club of Rome, currently serves on the World Health Organisation Council on the Economics of Health for All and has written extensively for media. The Guardian has named her as “one of the top ten tweeters on economic transformation”:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cles-in-conversation-with-tickets-154409096765?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/9, 7 am -- FORUM2021 Blessed Food ~ Sacred Earth -- FORUM2021 Sacred Food ~ Blessed Earth explores the ancient, respectful and regenerative ways of farming practices and our spiritual relationship to food by focusing on the Earth as an interconnected web of life -- A moral and spiritual voice is essential in the transition away from the industrialized, fossil fuel and chemical intensive, global agriculture system which is degrading our Earth, contributing to the climate crisis and to the extinction of species, as well as creating severe health issues for all living beings -- FORUM2021 is a call to all spiritual and religious leaders and activists for a return to local, biodiverse organic food systems which regenerate soil, water and biodiversity while providing healthy sustenance for all -- Chief Oren Lyons Keynote Address Chief Oren Lyons , Faithkeeper of the Turtle Clan, Member Chief of the Onondaga Council of Chiefs and the Grand Council of the Iroquois Confederacy, the Haudenosaunee Peoples -- Dr. Vandana Shiva Keynote Address Reclaiming Ancient Wisdom to Protect Our Future Dr. Vandana Shiva, Founder, Navdanya Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology (India) and President of Navdanya International. World-renowned environmental thinker, activist, feminist, philosopher of science, writer and science policy advocate -- Dr. Vandana Shiva & Lyla June Dialogue: Reclaiming Ancient Wisdom to Protect Our Future -- Lyla June, Indigenous musician, scholar and community organizer of Diné (Navajo), Tsétsêhéstâhese (Cheyenne) and European lineages -- International Activists on Regenerative Farming Panel with speakers from the Peasant Movement of the Philippines, Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources, Mexico, and Seed Saver Network, Kenya -- Plus Scientists on the Impact of Industrialized Agriculture Dialogue; Faith-Based Farming in the United States Panel; and Sacred Food from an Interfaith Perspective:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forum2021-blessed-food-sacred-earth-tickets-162429947345?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 9/9, 7 am -- EVERYTHING NEEDS TO CHANGE! - Why must everything change? -- Architects Climate Action Nework Finland (ACAN FI) open up a discussion about the needed urgent societal transformation across all sectors -- The IPCC (Intergovermental Panel for Climate Change) released their 6th report this summer and issued a ‘Code Red’ because human-induced climate change is widespread across the earth, rapid, and intensifying, and some trends are now irreversible for several millennia, such as ice melt and rising sea levels. But the message was also clear that there is still time to limit further climate change. That time is now. With no further delay, a significant transformation of our current way of doing things is called for -- The urgency and scale of the transformative challenge that is needed in society is unprecedented. But failure is not an option: with every degree of rising global temperatures, we risk unhinging ecosystems further, leading to more extreme events, jeopardising the natural and built environment as we know it and that we rely on for our own well-being -- Undeniably, every single architecture and development project contributes to this. We are part of the problem, and therefore we must be part of the solution. Clearly as architects and urbanists we have a local and global responsibility that we can no longer deny or ignore -- It is time for EVERYTHING TO CHANGE -- The EVERYTHING NEEDS TO CHANGE public lecture series builds on the recently published book of the same name and it has been carefully developed to provide thought-provoking discussions for and with architects, and urbanists, all built environment professionals and researchers as well as students -- The talks also take place in the run up to COP26, which is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, held in Glasgow in November. After this, an internal discussion with teachers, researchers and students and ACAN is proposed (date to be confirmed), to create a plan for positive action. The lecture series will focus on turning climate anxiety into climate action. Join us for the first talk 'Why must everything change?'!:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/everything-needs-to-change-why-must-everything-change-tickets-168286743179?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/9, 8 am -- Secular States, Fundamentalist Politics: Launch of Feminist Dissent Issue 5 -- Feminist Dissent launches a discussion on Secular States, Fundamentalist Politics based on a special issue -- SPEAKERS: Rohini Hensman (writer and independent scholar; author of Indefensible: Democracy, Counter-revolution and the Rhetoric of Anti-Imperialism); Deniz Kandiyoti (Professor Emeritus of Development Studies, School of Oriental and African Studies, London); Gita Sahgal (writer, activist and film-maker; founding member of Women Against Fundamentalism and Editorial Collective member of Feminist Dissent); and Nira Yuval-Davis (Professor Emeritus, Honorary Director of the Research Centre on Migration, Refugees and Belonging (CMRB) at the University of East London; founding member of Women Against Fundamentalism and Editorial Collective member of Feminist Dissent) -- Chairs: Alison Assiter (Professor of Feminist Theory, University of West England; Editorial Collective member of Feminist Dissent); and Rashmi Varma (Department of English and Comparative Literary Studies, University of Warwick; Editorial Collective member of Feminist Dissent):
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/secular-states-fundamentalist-politics-launch-of-feminist-dissent-issue-5-tickets-167851431149?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/9, 9 am -- Progressive Fractures on Land Use & Housing: Lessons from the Left Coast -- Join us as sociologist Miriam Greenberg discusses her current New Labor Forum article, "The Progressive Disjuncture on Land Use and Housing: Learning from the Leftmost City.” Greenberg will analyze why and how progressive coalitions—united on other social justice issues—often splinter on the issue of housing and land use, and what can be done to overcome this -- Organized by the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Labor and Urban Studies:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/progressive-fractures-on-land-use-housing-lessons-from-the-left-coast-tickets-169286485435?aff=erelpanelorg
Thu, 9/9, 11 am -- How to Stop Fascism: Paul Mason in conversation with Ewa Majewska -- History shows us the conditions that breed fascism, but it is up to us in the present to challenge it. What are we going to do about it? -- We are pleased to welcome Paul Mason to virtual Housmans to discuss his latest publication, How to Stop Fascism. Paul will be in conversation with Ewa Majewska, feminist philosopher, activist and author of Feminist Antifascism. Counterpublics of the Common -- The far right is on the rise across the world. From Modi’s India to Bolsonaro’s Brazil and Erdogan’s Turkey, fascism is not a horror that we have left in the past; it is a recurring nightmare that is happening again – and we need to find a better way to fight it -- Both a chilling portrait of contemporary fascism, and a compelling history of the fascist phenomenon, How to Stop Fascism offers a radical, hopeful blueprint for resisting and defeating the new far right -- SPEAKERS: -- Paul Mason is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and film-maker. Previously economics editor of BBC Newsnight and Channel 4 News, his books include Clear Bright Future, PostCapitalism, a Sunday Times top ten bestseller, Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere; Live Working or Die Fighting; and Rare Earth: A Novel -- Dr Ewa Majewska is a feminist philosopher and activist, living in Warsaw. She taught at the University of Warsaw and the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland, she was also a visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley; ICI Berlin and IWM in Vienna. She published one book in English, Feminist Antifascism. Counterpublics of the Common, with Verso, and four books in Polish:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-stop-fascism-paul-mason-in-conversation-with-ewa-majewska-tickets-166040921867?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/9, 11:30 am -- Bury Green Book Club - First Meeting: The Good Ancestor -- A book club with a green twist! -- Join our climate action book club and help to make a greener, fairer world -- Meet new people, discover new ideas, and spread change through knowledge -- This months book is The Good Ancestor by Roman Krznaric:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bury-green-book-club-first-meeting-the-good-ancestor-tickets-165114346455?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/9, 12 Noon -- Ending Homelessness in California? -- Can California end homelessness once and for all? -- Everyone deserves to have a stable home, in California and beyond. However, for the past several decades, low-income people have been increasingly pushed out of their homes. Many families are finding themselves priced out due to low housing supply, stagnant wages, and federal and state governments slashing funding for affordable housing. It’s clear we need bold public action to provide housing to everyone who needs it now and permanently -- Earlier this year, Bakersfield announced that they ended chronic homelessness in their city. During the pandemic, California launched Project Roomkey and Project Homekey to provide housing by utilizing vacant motels and hotels. This program is now in the process of converting vacant buildings into long-term housing for people forced to live on the streets. With a multi-billion dollar state surplus, California is in a unique position to address homelessness at its roots; is it possible for us to end homelessness in California once and for all? -- Join us on Thursday, September 9th to learn from homelessness experts and advocates on the root causes of homelessness in California, what programs are working, and what policies we need to get every Californian a place to call home -- Panelists include: Tomiquia Moss, Founder and CEO of All Home; Jason Elliott, Senior Counselor of Housing and Homelessness to Governor Gavin Newsom; and Aras Jizan, Head of Data and Technology for the Built for Zero initiative at Community Solutions:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ending-homelessness-in-california-tickets-163407328719?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 9/9, 2 pm -- Wisdom of Small Joys -- Ross Gay and adrienne maree brown explore how their practices of reveling in the small joys can lead to transformation -- When our personal and collective struggle overwhelms our spirits, many of us find solace in unexpected pleasures. Do you smile as the apple juice runs down your chin or does the network of seeds inside your favorite squash arrest your attention? celebrated writers, Ross Gay and adrienne maree brown, explore how their practices of reveling the comforts small joys have brought about individual and collective transformation -- Ross Gay is the author of four books of poetry: Against Which; Bringing the Shovel Down; Be Holding; and Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude, winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. His new poem, Be Holding, was released from the University of Pittsburgh Press in September of 2020. His collection of essays, The Book of Delights, was released by Algonquin Books in 2019 -- adrienne maree brown is the writer-in-residence at the Emergent Strategy Ideation Institute, and author of Holding Change: The Way of Emergent Strategy Facilitation and Mediation, We Will Not Cancel Us and Other Dreams of Transformative Justice, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds and the co-editor of Octavia’s Brood: Science Fiction from Social Justice Movements and How to Get Stupid White Men Out of Office. She is the co-host of the How to Survive the End of the World, Octavia’s Parables, and Emergent Strategy podcasts:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wisdom-of-small-joys-tickets-164193612515?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 9/9, 4:30 pm -- Re-imagining 'Quality of Life' and 'Social Wellbeing' -- Join The University of Newcastle’s Alternative Futures Research Network (UoN-AFRN) and New Economy Network Australia (NENA) for a post-capitalist workshop to discuss, challenge and re-define ‘quality of life’ and ‘social wellbeing’ -- This webinar hosts three world-renowned progressive thinkers, Professor Noam Chomsky - "Imagining the Future – if there is one!"; Associate Professor Ariel Salleh - “Some Ecological Feminist Thoughts on Wellbeing"; and Professor Gar Alperovitz - “Democratizing the Economy: Practical Advances and Long Term Strategy” -- GUEST SPEAKERS - PROF. NOAM CHOMSKY joined the staff of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1955, retiring as Institute Professor (emeritus) after 60 years, and taking a position as Laureate Professor at the University of Arizona. He has written and lectured widely on linguistics, philosophy, intellectual history, contemporary issues, international affairs and U.S. foreign policy -- PROF. ARIEL SALLEH is a member of the Global University for Sustainability; and Visiting Professor in Humanities at Nelson Mandela University. Her position is developed in Ecofeminism as Politics: nature, Marx and the postmodern, and Eco-Sufficiency & Global Justice: Women write Political Ecology -- PROF. GAR ALPEROVITZ, former Professor of Political Economy at the University of Maryland, is Co-Chair of The Next System Project and Co-Founder of The Democracy Collaborative, an organization devoted to developing community wealth-building approaches to local and national democratic reconstruction. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Mother Jones, The Nation, The Atlantic, and many other popular and academic publications:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/re-imagining-quality-of-life-and-social-wellbeing-tickets-164821971955?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/9, 5 pm -- Speculative Futures and the Warm Stream of Marxism: Seminar on Ernst Bloch -- Join us for four study seminar sessions on the thought of Marxist philosopher Ernst Bloch. We will focus primarily on his magnum opus, The Principle of Hope and look at his seminal concepts, theory of materialism, critique of psychoanalysis and the proposal of “educated hope” in his thought. Bloch’s philosophy opens a wide area of Marxist study in his proposal of the warm stream of Marxism—our aim is to get at the heart of Bloch’s revolutionary ideas -- Session 1: Introduction to Bloch’s thought and his confrontation with fascism -- Thursday September 9 -- This session will look at three significant concepts within Bloch’s thought: non-synchronicity, expressionism, and utopianism. We will also discuss the concept of ‘educated hope’ and its place within the historical context of 20th century fascism ---- Ernst Bloch. ‘Introduction’. The Principle of Hope: Volume 1. Translated by Neville Plaice et al. Cambridge (US): MIT Press, 1996, 3-21. ———. ‘Discovery of the Not-Yet-Conscious’. The Principle of Hope: Volume 1. Translated by Neville Plaice et al. Cambridge (US): MIT Press, 1996, 142-174. ———. ‘Nonsynchronism and the Obligation to Its Dialectics’. New German Critique, no. 11, Spring, 1977, 22-38. ———. ‘Discussing Expressionism’. Aesthetics and Politics. London: Verso, 1977, 16-28 ---- September 16, Session 2: Bloch and Psychoanalysis: The unconscious and the Not-Yet-Conscious ---- September 23, Session 3: Bloch’s Speculative Materialism and the Cold and Warm Stream of Marxism ---- September 30, Session Session 4: The Absolute and Eschatology:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/speculative-futures-and-the-warm-stream-of-marxism-seminar-on-ernst-bloch-tickets-168717878717?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 9/9, 6 pm -- Poets Margaret Randall and Cedar Sigo -- One year after we virtually hosted a program with one of the enduring political and social justice literary artists at work over the decades, Margaret Randall, along with Cedar Sigo, we virtually welcome them back, this time each having two new books in hand. For Margaret Randall, the two new books are Out of Violence Into Poetry: Poems 2018 - 2021 (Wings Press) and Thinking About Thinking: Not Quite Essays (Casa Urraca Press). In Out of Violence into Poetry are the most penetrating and powerful metaphors that a book of poetry can give us in the unending, second-to-second struggle that millions of people across the face of the earth wage in order to become fully human and continue to be so -- In Thinking About Thinking, distilled with age and her wide-ranging art and activism over the course of eight decades, these pieces are quintessential Randall: profound, moving, unforgettable -- For Cedar Sigo, this welcome return includes two new releases from Seattle’s Wave Books. Guard the Mysteries is a collection of five talks for the Bagley Wright Lecture Series in 2019. His scope is broad, considering everything from poetry’s potential as a revolutionary force to concepts of identity, personal and shared histories, and the life and work of poets who have been influential in his practice. The lectures, presented over several months, achieve an orchestral resonance when read consecutively.—they are teeming with interesting anecdotes about key figures in America’s literary and activist history, and are firmly grounded in the real world:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poets-margaret-randall-and-cedar-sigo-tickets-166112919213?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 9/9, 9 pm -- From Bailouts to Basic Income? -- What are the lessons of ad hoc policy experiments and the way forward to an economic security agenda in a post-pandemic world? -- COVID-19 was a shock that overwhelmed the economic and social security systems of many countries. Governments around the world were forced to implement emergency policy measures to reduce the carnage caused by the pandemic. From wage subsidies to universal childcare, flexible work arrangements, and quasi-basic incomes, these dramatic interventions changed lives. But most have been quickly wound back or axed entirely. Social scientists can draw out the lessons from these ad hoc policy experiments to chart a way towards an economic security agenda for a post-pandemic world -- Speakers: • Ms Maiy Azize (Deputy Director, Anglicare, Canberra) • Dr Sarath Davala (Chair, Basic Income Earth Network, India) • Dr Elise Klein OAM (Co-Director Australian Basic Income Lab & Australian National University, Canberra) -- Moderator: • Dr Troy Henderson (Co-Director Australian Basic Income Lab & University of Sydney) -- This event is part of the Social Sciences Week Australia series:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-bailouts-to-basic-income-tickets-166115679469?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Fri, 9/10, 7 am -- Utsa Patnaik: Imperialism, Gold Standard and the Colonized -- The Currency and Empire Sawyer Seminar is honored to host Dr. Utsa Patnaik for a keynote address: "Imperialism, Gold Standard and the Colonized." Utsa Patnaik is Professor Emerita, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, India. Her research interests include: the processes of transition from peasant-predominant society to industrial society; colonialism and imperialism; and food security and poverty. She has authored Peasant Class Differentiation (1987), The Long Transition (1999), The Republic of Hunger (2007) and, with Prabhat Patnaik, A Theory of Imperialism (2016), and has edited several books including Agrarian relations and Accumulation and, in two volumes, The Agrarian Question in Marx and his Successors. She has received several awards the most recent being, along with Prabhat Patnaik, the Paul Baran and Paul Sweezy memorial award for Capital and Imperialism (2021) -- The Currency and Empire Sawyer Seminar brings together an interdisciplinary team of faculty, graduate students, and guests to study the deep interplay among monetary policy, historical and contemporary dynamics of imperialism:
https://event.newschool.edu/utsapatnaik
Fri, 9/10, 9 am -- Weschler in conversation with KEN GONZALES-DAY -- On the historical reality and artistic representation of Lynchings -- Over the past several decades, Los Angeles based photographer Ken Gonzales-Day has been engaged in one of the most trenchant and consequential explorations both of the historical reality of lynching and of the aesthetic and ethical complications involved in blithe latter day cultural appropriations of incidents which from the very start had been cast as prurient spectacles. Several years of archival research culminated, in 2006, with his publication of Lynching in the West (1850-1935), which revealed the shocking and long-occluded extent of extralegal executions not only of blacks but of Latinos and others as well, particularly in California. This research in turn informed several subsequent projects, including one in which he compiled often hand-tinted vintage postcards celebrating local lynchings and then proceeded to honor the victims by airbrushing them out of the image entirely, inviting viewers to focus instead on the obscenely gawking spectators, and another in which he travelled all around the west, prizing gorgeous Ansel Adams-style photos of stately gnarled old-stand trees, which the viewer is only gradually given to understand were deployed years ago as the site of actual lynchings -- Ken Gonzales-Day is represented by the Luis de Jesus Gallery in Los Angeles, though his interdisciplinary and conceptually grounded projects have been displayed throughout the world. In 2018, Gonzales-Day’s work was featured in “Unseen: Our Past in a New Light,” at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C. He is The Fletcher Jones Chair in Art at Scripps College and was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography in 2017:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/weschler-in-conversation-with-ken-gonzales-day-tickets-167491328071?aff=erellivmlt
Fri, 9/10, 9 am OR Sat, 9/11, 10 am -- Introduction to Sowing Post-Capitalist Seeds -- Introduction to Sowing Post-Capitalist Seeds -- A half day workshop exploring colonial-capitalism paradigms, the Portland organization scene and how to use this knowledge to do more. About this event In this half-day workshop, Moriah and Anuradha will guide the participants in a series of activities and discussion prompts to assess where they are as individuals and as an organization currently is within the paradigm of colonial-capitalism -- In the first part, We'll talk about pattern spotting, a brief history of capitalism and work in small groups on activities to examine places ripe for change and potential ways to leverage moving forward -- In the second half, together we will discuss the specific issues around the Portland organizing scene, look at the movement work that has worked in the past, and ways you can apply these in your organization to do more good work within your community:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-sowing-post-capitalist-seeds-tickets-166565322363?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 9/10, 2 pm -- Twenty Years After 9/11: Islamophobia and the Politics of Empire -- Book Launch: A discussion of twenty years of the War on Terror and the second and fully revised edition of Kumar's book -- In Islamophobia and the Politics of Empire, leading scholar Deepa Kumar traces the history of Islamophobia from the 16th century to the “War on Terror.” Since 9/11, she writes, Islamophobia has functioned in the United States as a set of coercive policies -- This particular form of bigotry continues to have horrific consequences not only for people in Muslim-majority countries who become the targets of an endless War on Terror, but for Muslims and those who “look Muslim” in the West as well. Importantly, Kumar contends that Islamophobia must be recognized as racism—the kind that manifests in mass surveillance, arbitrary arrests, and deportation, much like other forms of centuries-old systemic racism. And this anti-Muslim racism in turn sustains empire -- Kumar will be joined by Noura Erakat, Naomi Klein, Jasbir Puar, and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor for a discussion of all the ways these racist ideas have been stoked since 9/11, and what we can do to oppose them -- Deepa Kumar is an award-winning scholar and social justice activist. She is Professor of Media Studies at Rutgers University. Her critically acclaimed book Islamophobia and the Politics of Empire (2012) has been translated into five languages. The second and fully revised edition, published in 2021, marks twenty years of the War on Terror -- Noura Erakat is a human rights attorney, Associate Professor of Africana Studies at Rutgers University, and the author of Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine -- Naomi Klein is the bestselling author of The Shock Doctrine, This Changes Everything, and No Is Not Enough -- Jasbir K. Puar is Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at Rutgers University and the author of The Right to Maim: Debility, Capacity, Disability (2017); and Terrorist Assemblages: Homonationalism in Queer Times (2007) -- Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor is author of Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership, and a Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twenty-years-after-911-islamophobia-and-the-politics-of-empire-tickets-166803530851?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 9/10, 3 pm -- P&P Live! Jim Downs: MALADIES OF EMPIRE with Vanessa Northington Gamble -- Join P&P Live! to discuss Jim Down's new book, Maladies of Empire, with Vanessa Northington Gamble -- Reexamining the foundations of modern medicine, Jim Downs shows that the study of infectious disease depended crucially on the unrecognized contributions of nonconsenting subjects--conscripted soldiers, enslaved people, and subjects of empire. Plantations, slave ships, and battlefields were the laboratories in which physicians came to understand the spread of disease. Military doctors learned about the importance of air quality by monitoring Africans confined to the bottom of slave ships. Statisticians charted cholera outbreaks by surveilling Muslims in British-dominated territories returning from their annual pilgrimage. The field hospitals of the Crimean War and the US Civil War were carefully observed experiments in disease transmission -- The scientific knowledge derived from discarding and exploiting human life is now the basis of our ability to protect humanity from epidemics. Boldly argued and eye-opening, Maladies of Empire gives a full account of the true price of medical progress -- Jim Downs is the Gilder Lehrman-National Endowment for the Humanities Professor of Civil War Era Studies and History at Gettysburg College. He is the author of three books and has edited six anthologies. He has published essays in The Atlantic, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Vice, Slate, among others. He is the editor of Civil War History and a partner at History Studio, where he is also the host of the History Studio podcast -- Downs will be in conversation with Vanessa Northington Gamble, MD, PhD, the University Professor of Medical Humanities at the George Washington University. She is also Professor of Health Policy in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences and Professor of American Studies in the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences. In addition, she is Adjunct Professor of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pp-live-jim-downs-maladies-of-empire-with-vanessa-northington-gamble-tickets-166302953611?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Fri, 9/10, 3 pm -- A Conversation With Climate Scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe -- Come to Listen, Learn and Discover the best options we have to address our climate change crisis! -- The RENAISSANCE SOCIETY at California State University, Sacramento is pleased to invite you to an exciting presentation by distinguished climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe. She is one of the most respected experts on global warming in the country. Dr. Hayhoe argues that “When it comes to changing hearts and minds, facts are only one part of the equation.” Among Professor Hayhoe’s numerous awards and accolades, she was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2014 and a United Nation’s Environment Program Champion of the Earth in 2019. A riveting speaker, author and deeply religious person, she co-wrote A Climate for Change: Global Warming Facts for Faith-Based Decisions, and is about to release her next book in September: Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-climate-scientist-dr-katharine-hayhoe-tickets-159246389237?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 9/10, 6 pm -- Boots on the Ground: A Reading Benefitting Texas Abortion Fund Mutual Aid -- A fundraising reading of Texan and Californian writers to benefit much-needed abortion access in the wake of Texas' SB 8 -- Join us for Boots on the Ground, a reading of stellar writers who all say "hell no!" to anti-choice legislation. This is a solidarity reading of writers from both Texas and California -- Featuring the literary stylings of Ayjshané, Julián Delgado Lopera, Meg Elison, Hollie Hardy, R.O. Kwon, and Loria Mendoza -- Why Boots on the Ground? We want to put much-needed funds in the hands of folks with their boots on the ground in the fight for reproductive justice. We will be splitting donations generated from this event between three Texas-based orgs we really believe in, Buckle Bunnies, Fund Texas Choice, and Jane’s Due Process -- Though this is a virtual reading, we encourage our audience to wear boots for the show as a resistant and celebratory act! -- About the Writers: -- Julián Delgado Lopera is the author of The New York Times acclaimed novel Fiebre Tropical (Feminist Press 2020), the Winner of the 2021 Ferro Grumley Award and a 2021 Lambda Literary award. Julián is also the author of Quiéreme and ¡Cuéntamelo! -- Meg Elison is a science fiction author and feminist essayist. Her debut, The Book of the Unnamed Midwife, won the 2014 Philip K. Dick award. She is a Hugo, Nebula, and Otherwise awards finalist -- Hollie Hardy is an Oakland ex-pat and brand-new Texan, ready to help turn this state blue. She is the author of How to Take a Bullet, And Other Survival Poems (Punk Hostage Press) winner of the Annual Poetry Center Book Award, at SF State University -- R.O. Kwon’s nationally bestselling first novel, The Incendiaries is published by Riverhead (US) and Virago/Little Brown (UK), and received the Housatonic Book Award. Born in Seoul, Kwon has lived most of her life in the United States:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boots-on-the-ground-a-reading-benefitting-texas-abortion-fund-mutual-aid-tickets-169886624467?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sat, 9/11, 6 am -- A History of the Co-operative Movement ... Rochdale Pioneers to the present -- A free, illustrated talk, on zoom, presented by MLFHS, Oldham Branch and given by Sophie McCulloch, Archivist, Co-operative Heritage Trust -- A History of the Co-operative Movement; From the Rochdale Pioneers to the Present Day -- Using materials from the Co-operative Heritage Trust Archive, this talk will give an overview of the co-op movement from its beginnings to the present day. It will cover the Rochdale Pioneers and their influence on the global movement, the introduction of the ‘divi’, and the growth of the Co-operative Wholesale Society (CWS). More than just a shop, this talk will explore how the co-op was an integral part of peoples’ lives in many other ways -- There will also be a chance to find out about the work of the Heritage Trust and the co-op movement today -- ***Registration closes at 3:30 am on the 10th***:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-history-of-the-co-operative-movement-rochdale-pioneers-to-the-present-tickets-163737548415?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Sat, 9/11, 6 am -- Yorkshire Fossil Festival: A Beginner's Guide to Mass Extinctions -- Join Professor Dave Bond from the University of Hull, who will explore issues around extinction and the environment -- The William Smith Lecture, part of the Yorkshire Fossil Festival 2021 -- It is likely that Planet Earth faces an impending extinction crisis if humans can’t curb their excesses. Some say the modern extinction has already begun, because species are disappearing at an alarming rate. But how can we, as the supposed agents of this environmental catastrophe, know what will happen? Join Professor Dave Bond, extinctions expert at the University of Hull, who will explore these issues:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yorkshire-fossil-festival-a-beginners-guide-to-mass-extinctions-tickets-168106656535?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sat, 9/11, 10 am -- Partners in Crime: the US-Canada Hybrid War Against Venezuela -- Mariá Páez Victor discusses the hybrid warfare campaign that Canada and the United States are conducting against Venezuela -- The United States and its allies, Canada and the EU, have carried out a 20 year assault on the legitimate government of Venezuela. Because China and Russia have promised to defend Venezuela from a US military invasion, the US has conducted a hybrid war against the country. The Obama decree that designated Venezuela an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the security of the USA” allowed Obama, followed by Trump and then Biden to by-pass regulations of war and any Congress oversight to try to overthrow the legitimate government of Nicolas Maduro with a series of economic measures and covert operations. In this webinar, Mariá Páez Victor details this hybrid war and the implications it has had for Venezuela, for the US and its allies and for the region -- Mariá Páez Victor, PhD is a sociologist, born in Venezuela, now retired from university teaching who is dedicated to writing. As well, she is a frequent commentator on issues related to Latin American history and politics and she has participated in numerous events on TV, radio and in public meetings. In addition she has her own weekly radio program about Venezuela in the Spanish language community radio of Toronto:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/partners-in-crime-the-us-canada-hybrid-war-against-venezuela-tickets-168617795365?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sat, 9/11, 2:30 pm -- Socialism in the 21st Century: What will it look like and how can we get there? -- The existing profit-driven system is destroying lives, livelihoods, and the planet we live on at an accelerating rate, making abolishing capitalism and achieving socialism an imperative. At this forum we will try to define the kind of society we want and urgently need, and discuss how to unite the mass of people we need to win it -- Join a discussion with Howie Hawkins, Green Party* 2020 Presidential Candidate; Marsha Feinland, Peace and Freedom Party of Ca:* and Hillary Chen, Democratic Socialists of America* -- *Organizations listed for identification purposes only -- This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/08/30/18844605.php
Sat, 9/11, 4:30 pm -- "Build Bridges, Not Walls" Pachanga - Crossborder Event -- Todd Miller, author of Build Bridges, Not Walls hosts a crossborder book event & performance at the border wall in Nogales, Arizona/Sonora -- A world based on money and violence is a world built with walls -- A world based on humanity and justice is a world built with bridges -- Build bridges, not walls! -- A special City Lights LIVE broadcast: Todd Miller hosts a pachanga at the border wall in the city of Nogales with special guests and musical performances on both sides of the wall -- Program – Bi-National Panel: From Mexico: Araceli Rodriguez, human rights activist, mother of Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez (Killed by Border Patrol, October 10, 2012), Sr. Maria Engracia Robles Robles, co-editor of Voices of the Border: Testimonios of Migration, Deportation, and Asylum -- From the US: Amy Juan, Tohono O’Oodham cultural activist. Gustavo Lozano Aranda, Music educator, director of Borderbeatz, Nogales -- Co-Sponsors: Ama Consultants, Voices from the Border, University of Arizona Center for Latin American Studies, RightsWork Advocacy & Consulting LLC, Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans, Borderbeatz Music Studio, Border Patrol Victims Network, Casa Mariposa Detention Visitation Program, Center for Biological Diversity, Split Seed Productions, Tucson Samaritans, Kino Border Initiative, Jewish Voice for Peace – Tucson, and the City Lights Foundation:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/build-bridges-not-walls-pachanga-crossborder-event-tickets-167534047847?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Sat, 9/11, 5 pm -- September 11th 1973 Memorial: "The Legacy of the Struggle" -- The 48th anniversary of the September 11, 1973 coup in Chile is very close. To commemorate it, this year we will hold an in-person and virtual Memorial that honors the connection between decades of historical resistance and the current struggle led by young generations who are building a more just society in Chile -- The event will include: Live Chilean and Latin American music, sopaipillas (chilean snacks), drinks, live painting of a mural by Los Pobres Artistas, a historical archive exhibition, and an artistic installation / candlelight vigil in memory of those who are no longer with us -- We will meet safely outside La Peña (3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA), and for those who cannot attend in person, there will be a live streaming available on our YouTube channel -- We want to give special thanks to all the members of the organizing committee of this event, to our Chilean community and allies who have worked with us, putting their time and talents at the service of this important tradition -- Musical offerings by: Feña Torres y Madeleine Zayas, Héctor Salgado, Mariela Herrera, La Peña Community Chorus, among others TBD -- Food and beverages by: El Mesón de Violeta, Horacio Mena -- Live painting by: Los Pobres Artistas -- Art installation and candlelight vigil by: Gonzalo Hidalgo:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/september-11th-1973-memorial-the-legacy-of-the-struggle-tickets-168506522545?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Sat, 9/11, 6 pm -- Gentle Yoga for Terrible Times -- Simple and accessible breathing exercises, stretches, and guided meditation for all bodies, minds, and spirits. No experience necessary -- Human beings are not meant to be in constant fight, flight, or freeze mode. Chronic stress takes a devastating toll on our mental and physical well-being. If you are exhausted, stressed out, burnt out, or just looking to relax and nourish your mind, body, and spirit, please join me for 75 minutes of gentle yoga -- My mission is to make yoga accessible and inclusive for everyone, regardless of race/ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, income level, body size, or disability status. The primary goal of the class is to help you find a small bit of a peace and relaxation during scary and stressful times -- All classes are taught via Zoom from Los Angeles, California -- You will receive a Zoom link approximately 30 minutes before class begins. Please check your spam/promotions folder -- Registration closes one hour before class begins. Only the first 500 participants to join the Zoom will be admitted to the class -- What do I need? Just a pillow and a blanket OR towel. It doesn't matter what kind-- whatever you have at home will work just fine -- What should I wear? I recommend wearing whatever makes you feel comfortable like leggings, pajamas, sweatpants, or shorts. The main aspiration for the class is simply relaxation so we won't be getting sweaty but you'll want to wear something you can move around in a little -- What if I don't want to be on camera? No worries! You are more than welcome to turn your camera off. You will still be able to see and hear me but you won't have to be seen if you prefer not to be -- How gentle is "gentle"? The class is designed with accessibility in mind so all the postures will be seated or on the ground with variations/options given if you need or wish to remain seated and much of the class is devoted to meditation which does not require any movement at all. I encourage you to listen to your own body and decide what is right for you:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gentle-yoga-for-terrible-times-tickets-163115162843?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Sun, 9/12, 5 pm -- Green Sunday: Housing is a Human Right -- Struggles involving housing issues in Oakland — The policies and organizing involve a multitude of matters from gentrification and the Howard Terminal project, to renters rights and a wave of potential evictions, to ‘affordability’ and homelessness. This is a major point of contention within the labor council and a wide range of community/ housing organizations in the East Bay. Come to a discussion with one of the key activists and political advocates around the right to housing, focusing on Oakland -- Carroll Fife is the Oakland City Council member representing District 3 and a director of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), Oakland. She was a founding member of Moms for Housing and is in the leadership of the Oakland NAACP. Carroll has a distinguished track record on anti-racist and other social justice organizing with the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP), Oakland Justice Coalition and a wide range of activist campaigns. There will also be a speaker from the Asian Pacific Environmental Network, a well known activist grouping heavily involved in struggles around gentrification in Oakland, including the Howard Terminal project -- Green Sundays are a series of free public programs & discussions on topics “du jour” sponsored by the Green Party of Alameda County and held on the 2nd Sunday of each month:
https://acgreens.wordpress.com/2021/09/07/green-sunday-august-8th-500-pm-housing-is-a-human-right/
Mon, 9/13, 10 am -- Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 6th Assessment - Key Findings -- An online discussion looking at the role of the IPCC and the key findings of its recent 6th Assessment Report -- Professor. Peter Thorne, National University of Ireland and a Coordinating Lead Author for the recent IPCC 6th Assessment Report in discussion with Kevin O Sullivan, Environment and Science Editor for The Irish Times -- This webinar will discuss what exactly the IPCC is, its role and how it prepares its climate assessment reports. The webinar will discuss some of the key findings from the recent IPCC climate report with input from Professor. Peter Thorne, and discuss the timeline of future reports expected from the IPCC in 2022 -- About the Panelists: Professor. Peter Thorne is the director of the ICARUS ClImate Research Centre at Maynooth University and was a Coordinating lead author on the IPCC sixth assessment report working group I report. He is also a core writing team member for the forthcoming synthesis report -- He is co-chair of the Global Climate Observing System’s Atmospheric Observations Panel for Climate. He has published widely on observed climate changes and their attribution. Prior to Maynooth University he held roles at the UK Met Office Hadley Centre, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s cooperative institute for climate and satellites, and the Nansen environment and remote sensing centre -- Kevin O’Sullivan is Environment & Science Editor and lead journalist reporting on climate change with The Irish Times. He served as Editor of the paper from 2011 to 2017. He joined The Irish Times in 1997 as Environmental and Food Science Correspondent:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intergovernmental-panel-on-climate-change-6th-assessment-key-findings-tickets-167448345509?aff=erellivmlt
Mon, 9/13, 10:45 am -- Solidarity with Cuba- resisting 60 years of blockade and intervention -- 2022 will mark 60 years of the US blockade against Cuba. Despite campaign promises that he would reverse an additional 243 sanctions introduced by the Trump administration, the blockade remains intensified under Biden -- Shortages in food and medicines have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and are causing real suffering for the Cuban people -- Join trade union leaders from Cuba and Britain to discuss the escalation of the US economic and political warfare against Cuba and the urgent case for aid, solidarity and an international campaign against US intervention now -- Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, General Secretary, Cuban Workers Central (CTC); Her Excellency Barbara Montalvo,Cuban Ambassador; Niurka Gonzalez Obera, General Secretary, Cuban Education Union (SNTECD); Santiago BADIA Gonzalez, General Secretary, Cuban Health Workers Union (SNTS); Navendu Mishra, Labour MP for Stockport; Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary, NEU; Dave Ward, General Secretary, CWU; Mariela Kohon. Senior international officer; Tony Woodhouse, Chair, Unite Executive Committee; Zita Holborne, Vice President (PCS); Diana Holland, Chair, Cuba Solidarity Campaign; Rob Miller, CSC director; plus others (tba):
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solidarity-with-cuba-resisting-60-years-of-blockade-and-intervention-tickets-166518528401?aff=erellivmlt
Mon, 9/13, 11 am -- Harriet Taylor Mill - the forgotten mother of Liberalism -- Harriet Taylor and John Stuart Mill's joint intellectual partnership laid the foundation stones for modern liberalism. However, while John Stuart Mill is famous as the father of liberalism, Harriet Taylor and her contribution to the history of ideas have been excised from the intellectual record -- In his autobiography John Stuart Mill claimed Harriet as joint author of most of the books and articles published under his name, in particular On Liberty which he dedicated to her. She was a woman ahead of her time, arguing for universal education as being in the best social and economic interest of the nation, and advocating strongly for women's rights. We need Harriet Taylor Mill and her dedication to liberal values now more than ever! -- Ian Dunt has compiled an impressive amount of research on Harriet Taylor Mill's life and work whilst researching his brilliant book, How To Be A Liberal. Please join us for a rare opportunity to hear her fascinating story and the history of her intellectual and romantic partnership -- Ian Dunt is a columnist for the i newspaper, the author of ‘Brexit: What The Hell Happens Now?’ and a host on the Oh God What Now podcast. He writes for a variety of newspapers and magazines and appears regularly on TV and radio:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harriet-taylor-mill-the-forgotten-mother-of-liberalism-tickets-168935613969?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 9/13, 3:30 pm -- Appalachian Experience: Blair Mountain: America's Largest Labor Uprising -- In this online talk, Saro Lynch will explore the history and legacy of the Blair Mountain coal miners' uprising in West Virginia -- The fall of 1921 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain, the largest armed uprising in United States history since the Civil War. The uprising was led by 10,000 coal miners and their supporters seeking unionization and better working conditions- aims which the rebels had been attempting to accomplish in the coal fields for 20 years. The battle, which lasted five days, prompted the deployment of the West Virginia National Guard as well as the United States Air Force. Even President Warren G. Harding issued statements demanding that the revolt end. What events prompted such a mass uprising, and what is its legacy today? In this presentation, Saro Lynch-Thomason will explore the history of the West Virginia coal wars and the Battle of Blair Mountain, incorporating songs and music from mine wars history along the way -- About the Presenter: Saro Lynch-Thomason is a ballad singer, song writer, folklorist, documentarian, and illustrator from Asheville, North Carolina. Her passion for traditional music, people’s struggles and Appalachian traditions calls her to perform, teach and produce media that tell the stories and songs of America’s social history. Saro holds an M.A. in Appalachian Studies, a Certificate in Documentary Studies, and serves as the events coordinator for the Swananoa Valley Museum & History Center:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/appalachian-experience-blair-mountain-americas-largest-labor-uprising-tickets-136053304095
Thu, 9/16, 1 am -- 2021 Higinbotham Lecture: WIKILEAKS, HUMAN RIGHTS AND PRESS FREEDOM - A VIEW FROM INSIDE THE JULIAN ASSANGE CASE -- Assange faces 175 years in prison for the very same publications for which he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and won the Walkley Award for Most Outstanding Contribution for Journalism in 2011. The publications included important revelations about corruption, human rights abuse, trade negotiations, government surveillance and war crimes -- After living for seven years under political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Assange was arrested and detained by UK authorities, pending extradition to the USA on charges of breaching the US Espionage Act -- In a preliminary decision in January 2021, a UK District Court Judge ruled against the US extradition request – but also found that the case against Assange was neither politically motivated nor an attack on the freedom of the press -- In this lecture, Australian Barrister Jennifer Robinson will give her insights into the case based on the decade she has worked with Assange and WikiLeaks, exploring the legal, free speech and human rights issues -- Greg Barns SC, Barrister and RMIT Lecturer/PhD student, will provide a brief commentary on Jennifer’s lecture. Greg is a founding member of the Australian-based Assange Campaign -- JENNIFER ROBINSON -- HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER AND BARRISTER -- Jennifer is an Australian lawyer with an international practice based at Doughty Street Chambers in London, specialising in human rights, media, public, and international law. She has appeared before the International Court of Justice and regularly engages with UN Special Mechanisms. Many of her cases and clients are high-profile and involve novel cross-jurisdictional and comparative law issues -- Jennifer has a particular focus on free speech and civil liberties, advising media organisations, journalists, and whistle-blowers and issues associated with journalist safety, unlawful detention, and targeting. She is best known for her work as a legal advisor to Julian Assange and Wikileaks for almost a decade, placing her at the centre of one of the most important and controversial legal cases of the century:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-higinbotham-lecture-tickets-167680086653?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 9/21, 11:30 am -- Sustainable Book Group (launch meeting, discussing Doughnut Economics) -- The first meeting of a new Sustainability Book Club hosted by Transition Tavistock. A chance to discuss new and classic titles that inspire -- Something tasty to start with - "Doughnut Economics" by Kate Raworth, who argues that a healthy economy should be designed to thrive, not grow -- (See also the Wed, 9/8, 10 am listing above):
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-book-group-launch-meeting-discussing-doughnut-economics-tickets-166786750661?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
