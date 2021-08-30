



Join a discussion with Howie Hawkins, Green Party* 2020 Presidential Candidate; Marsha Feinland, Peace and Freedom Party of Ca:* Hillary Chen, Democratic Socialists of America*

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.



Please register in advance at

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tf-yorjwtGdx3rJP6wKof4T-1INQAwi7O

