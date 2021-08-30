The existing profit-driven system is destroying lives, livelihoods, and the planet we live on at an accelerating rate, making abolishing capitalism and achieving socialism an imperative. At this forum we will try to define the kind of society we want and urgently need, and discuss how to unite the mass of people we need to win it.
Join a discussion with Howie Hawkins, Green Party* 2020 Presidential Candidate; Marsha Feinland, Peace and Freedom Party of Ca:* Hillary Chen, Democratic Socialists of America*
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
Please register in advance at
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tf-yorjwtGdx3rJP6wKof4T-1INQAwi7O
to receive your personal link for this event.
|Socialism in the 21st Century: What will it look like and how can we get there?
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 11
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Marsha Feinland
|acpfp [at] mail.com
|Phone
|510 465 9414
|Location Details
|This event is online
|
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 30th, 2021 5:22 PM
