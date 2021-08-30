top
Related Categories: East Bay | International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 9/11/2021
Socialism in the 21st Century: What will it look like and how can we get there?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 11
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMarsha Feinland
Emailacpfp [at] mail.com
Phone510 465 9414
Location Details
This event is online
The existing profit-driven system is destroying lives, livelihoods, and the planet we live on at an accelerating rate, making abolishing capitalism and achieving socialism an imperative. At this forum we will try to define the kind of society we want and urgently need, and discuss how to unite the mass of people we need to win it.

Join a discussion with Howie Hawkins, Green Party* 2020 Presidential Candidate; Marsha Feinland, Peace and Freedom Party of Ca:* Hillary Chen, Democratic Socialists of America*
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.

Please register in advance at
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tf-yorjwtGdx3rJP6wKof4T-1INQAwi7O
to receive your personal link for this event.
forum_flyer_sept._2021.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (164.0KB)
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 30th, 2021 5:22 PM
