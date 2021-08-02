top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Santa Cruz Rally: Defund Oil Pipeline Line 3 Now!
Date Friday August 13
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorStop the Money Pipeline Coalition
Location Details
Intersection of River Street & Water Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Wear a mask. Please follow all current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/
SANTA CRUZ RALLY to DEMAND: DEFUND LINE 3!

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 4:00 PM PT

Intersection of River St & Water St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

More info: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/defund-line-3-expose-greenwashing-day-of-action


Fossil fuel corporation Enbridge is spilling toxic drilling fluid in wetlands next to the Mississippi headwaters as it builds the Line 3 oil pipeline. In response, Water Protectors are chaining themselves to drilling equipment to prevent Enbridge from violating Anishinaabe treaty rights.

Last week, cops assaulted peaceful Water Protectors using tear gas, mace, and rubber bullets. After brutalizing them, police arrested twenty people, including Giniw Collective founder, Tara Houska. The Water Protectors were kept in jail over the weekend, denied medications, placed in solitary and given moldy and inedible food to eat. (see Indybay article post: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/08/02/18844110.php)

This brutality, it is important to remember, is being directly paid for by the Enbridge : https://heated.world/p/police-ask-enbridge-to-pay-for-7500

However, we did receive some good news last week. Three major loans to Enbridge were not renewed, just as we had demanded.

Join us in Santa Cruz to keep demanding DEFUND LINE 3!
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 2nd, 2021 5:30 PM
