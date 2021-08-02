



Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 4:00 PM PT



Intersection of River St & Water St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060



More info:





Fossil fuel corporation Enbridge is spilling toxic drilling fluid in wetlands next to the Mississippi headwaters as it builds the Line 3 oil pipeline. In response, Water Protectors are chaining themselves to drilling equipment to prevent Enbridge from violating Anishinaabe treaty rights.



Last week, cops assaulted peaceful Water Protectors using tear gas, mace, and rubber bullets. After brutalizing them, police arrested twenty people, including Giniw Collective founder, Tara Houska. The Water Protectors were kept in jail over the weekend, denied medications, placed in solitary and given moldy and inedible food to eat. (see Indybay article post:



This brutality, it is important to remember, is being directly paid for by the Enbridge :



However, we did receive some good news last week. Three major loans to Enbridge were not renewed, just as we had demanded.



