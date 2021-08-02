Water Protectors at Stop Line 3 were brutally arrested by Sheriffs' deputies using excessive force, tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper bullets. Water Protectors now in Pennington County jail in northern Minnesota are being denied medications and being fed moldy food, Giniw Collective said.

Giniw Collective's video on Facebook shows the violent arrests by Sheriffs' deputies using excessive force on Water Protectors south of Thief River Falls in northern Minnesota.

§ by Giniw Collective

Monday Aug 2nd, 2021 3:52 AM

Dozens of Water Protectors and Tribal Members flowed Into Line 3 drilling site under Red Lake River and were met with “less-than-lethal” and chemical warfare, dozens of BIPOC water protectors and tribal members flowed into the drill pad on the Red River, where Enbridge is set to complete pullback against the will of Red Lake Nation.