A press conference was held at the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland to oppose the sale of the terminal to billionaire John Fisher, owner of GAP and the A's for a stadium and 3,000 condos.

Oakland community residents and ILWU Local 10 leaders spoke out about the plan to privatize the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.Community members and unionists are angry that this theft of public land would destroy the working port and gentrify West Oakland for the wealth while benefiting John Fisher who is owner of the A's, the GAP and also controls the KIPP and Rocketship charter schools.This event took place on July 19, the day before a vote at the Oakland City Council on the transfer of the Howard Terminal to the A's owner John Fisher.Production of Labor Video Project