Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 19th, 2021 10:24 PM
A press conference was held at the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland to oppose the sale of the terminal to billionaire John Fisher, owner of GAP and the A's for a stadium and 3,000 condos.
img_0439.jpg
Oakland community residents and ILWU Local 10 leaders spoke out about the plan to privatize the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.
Community members and unionists are angry that this theft of public land would destroy the working port and gentrify West Oakland for the wealth while benefiting John Fisher who is owner of the A's, the GAP and also controls the KIPP and Rocketship charter schools.

This event took place on July 19, the day before a vote at the Oakland City Council on the transfer of the Howard Terminal to the A’s owner John Fisher.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A
§ILWU Local 10 Business Agent Aaron Wright
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 19th, 2021 10:24 PM
img_0424.jpg
ILWU Local 10 business agent Aaron Wright say the plan to build a stadium in the port was insanity.
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A
§A's Stadium Would Destroy The Working Port
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 19th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_a_s_stadium.jpg
original image (1200x800)
The A's stadium on Howard Terminal would destroy the working port of Oakland and 80,000 mostly unionized maritime jobs.
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A
§Nancy Skinner & Rob Banta Doing The Bidding Of Billionaire Fisher
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 19th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_skinner_bonta.jpg
original image (1132x598)
Former legislator Rob Banta who is now California Attorney General and legislator Nancy Skinner wrote a bill to eliminate protection of the port and allow special tax districts for giving over a billion dollars to A's owner John Fisher for his stadium and condos.
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A
§Howard Terminal Critical To Port Operations
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 19th, 2021 10:24 PM
howard_terminal_2.jpg
Howard Terminal is critical to the staging of trucking and port operations. It's shutdown would threaten the entire port.
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A
§A's Manager Dave Kaval and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 19th, 2021 10:24 PM
kaval_dave_libby_schaaf.jpg
A's manager Dave Kaval who is also on the board of union busting Rocket Ship charter school chain run by his boss John Fisher and Libby Schaaf both are doing the bidding of the billionaires John Fisher who want to steal Port property for labor development.
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A
§Alameda Bld Trades ED Andreas Cluver Supports Privatizing The Port
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 19th, 2021 10:24 PM
cluver_andreas__alameda_bld_trades_andreas-cluver-300x300.jpg
Andreas Clever who is Executive Secretary of the Alameda Building Trades and President of the Port of Oakland is fully supporting the destruction of the working port so billionaire John Fisher can build a stadium, hotels and 3,000 million dollar condos that will gentrify West Oakland. He has refused to meet with the ILWU and other Martime workers who are mostly Black and Brown. Many of the Building Trades workers cannot even afford to live in Oakland because of massive gentrification.
At the same time more than 50% of the construction workers in Oakland are unorganized yet he is willing to destroy maritime jobs for a stadium. Previously he worked as a government agent in Africa pushing US imperialist economic policies for US corporations.
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A
