On the 50th birthday of Julian Assange, a solidarity rally was held at the UK consulate in San Francisco. Participants spoke out on the issues and also celebrated his birthday with a cake.

On the 50th birthday of Julian Assange dozens of supporters of the founder of Wiki Leaks rallied and spoke out at the British consulate in San Francisco.They also had a cake to honor his birthday. He is still imprisoned by the UK government under draconian conditions for false charges by the FBI and other government agencies that want himextradited to the United States where he could be imprisoned for up to 175 years.The US government both Democrats and Republican are prosecuting Assange for "espionage" although he is not a US citizen and this threatens all journalists an published who expose the crimes of US imperialism and illegal wars around the world.This also included the recent bombings in Iraq and Syria which are war crimes under the Biden administration and violate international law.This rally took place on July 3, 2021Additional media:Journalism Is Not A Crime! War Crimes Are! Oakland Meeting For Julian Assange With Brother Gabriel and Father John ShiptonFree Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected ExtraditionIFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian AssangePress Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & CarmodyMEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedomThe Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A ForumSF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian AssangeSponsored byBay Action Committee To Free Julian AssangeProduction ofLabor Video Project