Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media
"Free Assange Now! On Assange's 50th Birthday Rally At UK Consulate To Demand His Freedom
by Labor Video Projecct
Sunday Jul 4th, 2021 10:15 AM
On the 50th birthday of Julian Assange, a solidarity rally was held at the UK consulate in San Francisco. Participants spoke out on the issues and also celebrated his birthday with a cake.
sm_img_0346.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On the 50th birthday of Julian Assange dozens of supporters of the founder of Wiki Leaks rallied and spoke out at the British consulate in San Francisco.
They also had a cake to honor his birthday. He is still imprisoned by the UK government under draconian conditions for false charges by the FBI and other government agencies that want him
extradited to the United States where he could be imprisoned for up to 175 years.

The US government both Democrats and Republican are prosecuting Assange for "espionage" although he is not a US citizen and this threatens all journalists an published who expose the crimes of US imperialism and illegal wars around the world.
This also included the recent bombings in Iraq and Syria which are war crimes under the Biden administration and violate international law.
This rally took place on July 3, 2021

Additional media:
Journalism Is Not A Crime! War Crimes Are! Oakland Meeting For Julian Assange With Brother Gabriel and Father John Shipton
https://youtu.be/NHOyCRuuLy8

Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected Extradition
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4

IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk

San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf

Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw

MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s

Sponsored by
Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/ucoM7Mj3opM
§Participants Called For The Freedom Of Julian Assange
sm_img_0324.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants of the solidarity rally on the 50th birthday of Julian Assange demanded his freedom and also said the real war criminals should be put on trial that are running the US and UK governments.
https://youtu.be/ucoM7Mj3opM
§Birthday Cake For Julian Assange
sm_img_0339.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A birthday cake for Julian Assange to celebrate his 50th birthday was part of the event.
https://youtu.be/ucoM7Mj3opM
§A Justice Lawyer Speaks Out For Julian Assange
sm_img_0347.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
An attorney spoke out about the attempt to extradition of Julian Assange talk about the fact that there was no legal basis for the extradition of Assange.
https://youtu.be/ucoM7Mj3opM
§Singer At Rally For Julian Assange
sm_img_0319.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Francis Collinssinger sang songs for Julian Assange.
https://youtu.be/ucoM7Mj3opM
§Participants at the Rally On Assange's Birthday
sm_img_0307.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants at the rally for the freedom of Julian Assange on his birthday
https://youtu.be/ucoM7Mj3opM
