Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 7/ 8/2021
Autonomous Collective Meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday July 08
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorAutonomous Collect
Location Details
Meet at the Entrance to Golden Gate Park at Haight and Stanyan, accross from Whole Foods. Look for sign 'Autonomous Collective'
In the early 2000s many left-libertarians joined together to find an autonomous space outside of capitalist control. The Autonomous Collective engaged in mutual aid, squatting, food programs, freeganism, and other off grid activities through mutual aid, support and organizing. I was the founder of this collective, Michael McCarron aka 'Salim', and have recently returned to SF and am organizing along these lines again. If there are poor people, kind people, or all sincerely interested in resisting the poverty of our system, then meet every Thursday at the traditional Food Not Bombs serving place at the entrance to Golden Gate Park 5pm, accross from the Whole Foods. I will be there every Thursday looking for others to find solidarity and organizing against this system.

Past Actions:
Squatters Take Over 47 Page St,
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2004/03/19/16741441.php
Three Arrested Squatting, https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2003/02/02/15692491.php

The Autonomous Collective seeks to establish social programs based on the values of anti-capitalist anti-capitalism. We are currently directly invovled in housing issues, such as squatting, with Homes Not Jails. We work with many different groups and our members are involved in Gayshame, Food Not Bombs, Homes Not Jails, Reclaim the Streets and others.

We are currently have space available for those that share our values or otherwise are in need in a direct action housing situation or squat. We are currently working on establishing a neighborhood food pantry working with other community organizations. We are also working to establish more worker collectives to control the means of production. We are not a political faction group but are based on the principles of libertarian socialism, ecological sustainability and biodiversity.

Original Collective Notice from 2002, https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2002/11/01/15407531.php
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 3rd, 2021 7:26 PM
Add Your Comments
