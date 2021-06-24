Everything you wanted to know about the George Floyd Uprising (but were afraid to ask) by @

Thursday Jun 24th, 2021 1:04 PM

Audio recording of the 'Everything you wanted to know about the George Floyd Uprising (but were afraid to ask)' talk featuring Idris Robinson, Shemon Salam, and Wendy Trevino on June 3rd, 2021 in Oakland, CA

Audio recording of the 'Everything you wanted to know about the George Floyd Uprising (but were afraid to ask)' talk featuring Idris Robinson, Shemon Salam, and Wendy Trevino on June 3rd, 2021 in Oakland, CA