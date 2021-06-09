

Moral Monday March on Manchin in Charleston, WV on June 14th with a protest livestream.



Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 2 Pm PT



RSVP:



We know that Senator Manchin's position on the filibuster is constitutionally inconsistent, historically inaccurate, morally indefensible, economically insane, and politically unacceptable.

This position is hurting Americans of all races, genders, and religions, and especially the 710,000 poor and low-income people in West Virginia (40% of people living in the state).



We need need a full restoration of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and expanded protections for our democracy, beginning with the right to vote for everybody. Manchin's call for "bipartisanship" goes against the interests of poor and low-income West Virginians and all Americans, who desperately need living wages of at least $15 / hour, guaranteed health care, housing and an infrastructure plan that meets all of our needs.



Therefore, West Virginians from the hood to the hollers will be protesting at an outdoor rally and march. Those across the country may join in the Poor People's Campaign protest via livestream.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 9th, 2021 5:14 PM