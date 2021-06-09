top
March on Manchin: Protest Against Senator & Demanding End of Filibuster Now w/ PPC!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday June 14
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online protest livestream w/ ASL & Spanish translation
Join the West Virginia Poor People's Campaign along with Rev. Barber as we host a
Moral Monday March on Manchin in Charleston, WV on June 14th with a protest livestream.

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 2 Pm PT

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/moral-monday-march-on-manchin

We know that Senator Manchin's position on the filibuster is constitutionally inconsistent, historically inaccurate, morally indefensible, economically insane, and politically unacceptable.
This position is hurting Americans of all races, genders, and religions, and especially the 710,000 poor and low-income people in West Virginia (40% of people living in the state).

We need need a full restoration of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and expanded protections for our democracy, beginning with the right to vote for everybody. Manchin's call for "bipartisanship" goes against the interests of poor and low-income West Virginians and all Americans, who desperately need living wages of at least $15 / hour, guaranteed health care, housing and an infrastructure plan that meets all of our needs.

Therefore, West Virginians from the hood to the hollers will be protesting at an outdoor rally and march. Those across the country may join in the Poor People's Campaign protest via livestream.

We are tired of Senator Manchin abandoning his duty! This is why we must march!
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/moral-mon...

