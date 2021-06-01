

Community members put together this event to raise awareness about and fundraise for two wonderful animal rescue organizations; Black Sheep Retreat in Mexico and Ahimsa Sanctuary in Morocco. Our goal is to raise $500 for these sanctuaries!

We suggest a donations of $10 - $20 for all-you-can-eat veggie dogs and pastries at the bakesale (baked by La Espiga de Oro) will be offered based on donation as well. All donations will be sent directly to the sanctuaries after the event.

Learn more about Ahimsa:

https://www.facebook.com/G-Ahimsa-Sanctuary-105949811317185

Learn more about Goyo:

If you are unable to attend and want to donate anyways please venmo Michele Brown at @Michele-Brown-162

If you have any questions please text or call:

Kitty (415) 542-6018

or

Michele (916) 822-1042

or

Lavy (510) 361-9552

---------

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy, and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

