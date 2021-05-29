§ Two Page Notice, Including Addendum: by Lynda Carson

Saturday May 29th, 2021 4:44 AM

Two Page Notice, Including Addendum:



This is a 2 page notice and document EBALDC is pressuring the tenants to sign. If signed, it supersedes the tenants contract, and Oakland's just cause eviction protections.



March 2021 - CTCAC SECTION 42 LOW INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT (LIHTC) ADDENDUM



"This Addendum is being attached to, and incorporated by reference in, the Lease Agreement (the “Lease”) between the undersigned Landlord and the undersigned Resident(s) for the purpose of modifying certain terms and conditions of the Lease. The parties agree that, if any terms of the Lease and this Addendum are inconsistent, the terms set forth on the Addendum will govern."



The other addendum EBALDC wants the tenants to sign says;



CTAC GOOD CAUSE EVICTION LEASE RIDER



"To the extent that any terms contained in the Lease or rental agreement, or any other agreement between the owner and the tenant, contradict the terms of this Rider, the provisions

of this Rider shall control."



This is designed to be a new side contract between the landlord and the tenants, that may supersede the existing contract involving the Oakland Housing Authority, and Oakland's just cause eviction protections.



Both addendum's are material changes to the tenant's existing contracts, and according to the just cause eviction ordinance, a tenant does not have to sign them because they materially change the terms of the tenants existing contracts.



