Online events w/ Bill McKibben, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Peter Linebaugh, Chomsky & others
Here are some 27 online events taking place over the next 10 days (and starting tomorrow, May 16), featuring people such as Bill McKibben, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Peter Linebaugh, Cynthia Kaufman, Noam Chomsky, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, Australia, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
Sun, 5/16, 11 am -- Far From Over: Class Struggle and Union Organizing at Amazon -- Significant class struggles have emerged in response to the brutal conditions of work and labour in Amazon warehouses, from Italy to Germany, from Bessemer, Alabama, to Brampton, Ontario. If there is to be a renewal of the union movement and working-class politics, Amazon is surely at the centre of the firms of digital capitalism that must be conquered -- With Alessandro Delfanti, who teaches at the Institute of Communication, Culture, Information and Technology at the University of Toronto, and is author of the forthcoming book The Warehouse: Workers and Robots at Amazon; Ira, who has worked at an Amazon delivery station for over a year and a half, and is a cofounder of Amazonians United NYC; and Fathia, who has been an Amazon worker in Maryland for 6 months and is in the process of forming an organizing committee with her coworkers:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/far-from-over-class-struggle-and-union-organizing-at-amazon-tickets-151986960089?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sun, 5/16, 1 pm -- David Bollier "Free, Fair and Alive: The Insurgent Power of the Commons" -- Bollier is Director of the Reinventing the Commons Program at the Schumacher Center for a New Economics. He will speak about the Commons as a new paradigm for re-imagining economics, politics, and culture, and will discuss his recent book, Free, Fair and Alive: The Insurgent Power of the Commons, co-authored with Silke Helfrich. He will also explore such questions as: What is the modern concept of the Commons?, Why is there such interest in it today? and How would the Commons paradigm work in a post-capitalist alternative to the present?:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/05/09/18842379.php
Mon, 5/17, 7 am -- Listening to and from Palestine -- This panel will discuss the recent events across Palestine and contextualise them within a wider historical, legal and political context. Panellists will discuss the implications and repercussions of this moment and the challenges they pose for those who struggle on the ground and advocate for justice in Palestine -- With Sahar Francis, an attorney and general director of Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association; Mariam Barghouti, a Palestinian writer and researcher whose writing has been featured in the New York Times, Al-Jazeera, Huffington Post, and Middle East Monitor; Sherene Seikaly, Associate Professor of History at the University of California, Santa Barbara and co-editor of the Journal of Palestine Studies; Malaka Shwaikh, a Palestinian from Gaza and an Associate Lecturer at the University of St Andrews; and Yasmine Ahmed, UK Director for Human Rights Watch and formerly Legal Adviser at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/listening-to-and-from-palestine-registration-154792244771?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 5/17, 3 pm -- Northshire Live: Tony Hiss in conversation with Bill McKibben -- Author and New Yorker staff writer Tony Hiss will discuss his book "Rescuing the Planet" with Bill McKibben -- An urgent, resounding call to protect 50 percent of the earth's land by 2050--thereby saving millions of its species. Hiss not only invites us to understand the scope and gravity of the problems we face, but also makes the case for why protecting half the land is the way to fix those problems:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/northshire-live-tony-hiss-in-conversation-with-bill-mckibben-tickets-150220454423?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 5/17, 4 pm or 7 pm -- Heading For Extinction Presentation - followed by XRA Overview -- “Heading for Extinction: A Reality Check” talk, followed by “XRA Orientation: Welcome to the Rebellion” -- Organized by Extinction Rebellion America:
Please scroll down the page, here: https://mobilize.xramerica.org/events
Tue, 5/18, 9 am -- How to Protect and Empower Whistleblowers in an Era of Rampant Government Criminality -- An Interactive Webinar with Leading Whistleblower Attorney Jesselyn Radack, Ex-CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou (who exposed the CIA’s illegal torture program), and Anti-drone Peace Activist Kathy Kelly. The Webinar will explore the developing legal strategies and citizen pressures that can be deployed to safeguard whistleblowers. Special attention will be paid to the recent conviction of Daniel Hale for leaking documents to The Intercept reporter Jeremy Scahill that exposed how the drone war was being run, including the devastating fact that ninety percent of the people killed were not even the intended targets:
https://covertactionmagazine.com/how-to-protect-and-empower-whistleblowers-in-an-era-of-rampant-government-criminality/
Tue, 5/18, 9 am -- The Palestinian Nakba and the Right to Freedom of Expression -- We invite you to an event to highlight the urgency of the ongoing Nakba and the right to speak about it, and to freely discuss Palestinian rights and other issues of concern. The event will emphasize that the Palestinian Nakba is not something that is in the past but, rather, is an ongoing catastrophe -- With Dr Ghada Karmi, a survivor of the Nakba and an outstanding chronicler and witness to its ongoing effects on Palestinian society will be in conversation with Professor Neve Gordon, an outspoken critic of the Israeli government and the chilling apartheid manifestations and effects of its policies in Palestine:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-palestinian-nakba-and-the-right-to-freedom-of-expression-tickets-152661112497?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/18, 9:30 am -- The Nakba is not Over... -- Join our commemoration of 73 years of Nakba through meeting 3 Palestinian youths who will take us back home with their fascinating journeys of activism. Starting with Rana Awaisi, who will tell us about the yearly marches that take place in the 1948 territories to commemorate the Nakba, followed by Amir Toumie, who returned with his friends to live in their destroyed village in the Upper Galilee, and Amjad Ghannam, who will present his precious collection of pre 1948 antiques while unfolding their untold narratives:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-nakba-is-not-over-registration-153311040449?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/18, 2:30 pm -- Rosalyn LaPier - Indigenous Activism and Environmental Justice -- Indigenous environmental protests become places of ritual, prayer, song, dance, and even pilgrimage. Indigenous activists do not view themselves as protesters but as protectors and healers of the Earth, while working to revitalize women and Two Spirit centered religious practices -- With Rosalyn LaPier, Associate Professor of Environmental Studies at the University of Montana -- Organized by The Center for Science and Society at Columbia University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rosalyn-lapier-indigenous-activism-and-environmental-justice-registration-149330135455?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 5/18, 3 pm -- America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion -- Join Elizabeth Hinton and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor for a conversation on themes from Hinton's new book, America on Fire, a "groundbreaking story of policing and “riots” that shatters our understanding of the post–civil rights era" -- As historian Elizabeth Hinton demonstrates in America on Fire, the events of 2020 had clear precursors—and "any attempt to understand our current crisis requires a reckoning with the recent past"-- Hinton is associate professor of history and African American studies at Yale University and a professor of law at Yale Law School; Taylor is author of From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation and Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america-on-fire-the-untold-history-of-police-violence-and-black-rebellion-tickets-150828166105?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 5/18, 4 pm -- Anarchism and The Modern State -- To mark the publication of "The Operating System" we'll host author Eric Laursen in conversation with historian Maia Ramnath. Here are insights into how states operate and build more power for themselves—at our expense. The state won’t solve our most pressing problems, so why do we obey? -- Laursen is an independent journalist, historian, and activist; and the author of The People’s Pension and The Duty to Stand Aside. Ramnath is a historian and author of Decolonizing Anarchism and Art for Life: Conversations with the Progressive Writers Movement:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anarchism-and-the-modern-state-tickets-149932122013?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/18, 4 pm -- Re-Imagining the Future: A Collective Dialogue -- Considering that the structures which currently govern our society were too imagined, there is good reason to believe that it is indeed possible to imagine and create an alternative paradigm that would be better suited for all of humanity and our environment. We hope that through these on-going conversations, we can collectively unpack the contradictions of our society, including what might be needed to shift to a new paradigm. We will explore what new paradigms might be needed to address issues such as: affordable housing, vaccine accessibility, climate justice, child care, etc.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/re-imagining-the-future-a-collective-dialogue-session-iii-tickets-154035850375?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/18, 5 pm -- Decolonizing Palestine Solidarity Politics & the Commitment to Relationality -- This talk is drawn from a book in-progress,“Indigenous Implications: Decolonizing Palestine Solidarity Politics,” which explores U.S.-based solidarity activism in relation to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel – and the ethics of challenging one settler colonial state while positioned in another. The implications of the settler colonial frame necessitates challenging activist discourses of exceptionalism regarding the Israel-Palestine case -- Presented by J. Kēhaulani Kauanui, Professor of American Studies at Wesleyan University and editor of Speaking of Indigenous Politics: Conversations with Activists, Scholars, and Tribal Leaders:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decolonizing-palestine-solidarity-politics-the-commitment-torelationality-tickets-141765352987?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 5/19, 9 am -- Environmental Literature and Philosophy: Greta Thunberg's Speeches -- Discover what philosophy has to say about the ethics of activism and climate change, and what literary theory can tell us about the power and rhetorical force of Thunberg's speeches -- Links to three speeches by Greta Thunberg ('You're acting like irresponsible children', 'Cathedral Thinking', and 'Together we are making a difference') are on the Eventbrite page, here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/environmental-literature-and-philosophy-greta-thunbergs-speeches-tickets-149834415771?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 5/19, 11:30 am -- Climate Justice - what can we do right now? -- People in the global south have done the least damage to the climate but are already suffering its effects, and we must find ways to combat climate change that do not worsen inequality -- With Mary Lou Malig, an activist researcher, policy analyst, and campaigner based in Bolivia; Alice Bayes from youth-led, diverse action group Climate Action Nottingham; and Kat Boettge from the Green Party, who has stood as its candidate in EU and general elections, and who will talk about the Green Party’s approach and the Green New Deal:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-justice-what-can-we-do-right-now-tickets-152714153143?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 5/19, 5 pm -- Bret Stephens and Michelle Goldberg: CANCEL CULTURE: THREAT OR HYPE? -- 2 journalists discuss Cancel Culture-a form of ostracism in which one is thrust out or canceled from social or political circles -- With Bret Stephens, who began working as an opinion columnist for The New York Times in April 2017 and as a senior contributor to NBC News in June 2017, and who is author of "America in Retreat: The New Isolationism and the Coming Global Disorder"; and Michelle Goldberg, an op-ed columnist for The New York Times since 2017 and author of “Kingdom Coming: The Rise of Christian Nationalism.”:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bret-stephens-and-michelle-goldbergcancel-culture-threat-or-hype-tickets-150656255917?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 5/19, 7 pm -- Basic Income (UBI) and the Regenerative Economy -- The webinar will involve three short presentations followed by a Q&A session -- This panel is concerned with how Basic Income may form one of the fundamentals of an economy that is regenerative in a larger ecological sense -- With Jane Goodall, Emeritus Professor, Writing and Society Research Centre, Western Sydney University; Josh McGee, founder and convenor of Basic Income Australia; and Loriana Luccioni, a PhD student at The University of Queensland who is close to completing her dissertation on the cultural feasibility of Universal Basic Income in Australia:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basic-income-ubi-and-the-regenerative-economy-tickets-153440453527?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/20, 10 am -- Will Donald Trump return? -- With Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University, and author of Strongmen: How They Rise, Why They Succeed, How They Fall -- The big questions are: why does Trump command so many followers, how long will Trumpism last, and will we see him in office again? Ben-Ghiat will help us to understand historical contexts and possible outcomes:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/will-donald-trump-return-registration-153792472425?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/20, 10 am -- Values are the New Religion. Lecture 3: Political and Economic Values -- The political and economic realms buffet us with incompatible values, setting up tensions between global and national ethics, and between traditional bourgeois values and an enterprise culture that values disruption, competition and winning. In the midst of the confusion, individuals try to fulfil their dreams in the context of consumerism -- With Professor Linda Woodhead -- Organized by the University Of Birmingham
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/values-are-the-new-religion-lecture-3-political-and-economic-values-tickets-141812644437?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/20, 11 am -- ROJAVA FILM COMMUNE -- Watch four films from this extraordinary collective and join a conversation with commune filmmakers -- The Rojava Film Commune is a collective of filmmakers founded in 2015, based in the autonomous region of Rojava in the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria. The commune works to represent the values and ideals of the Rojava Revolution, and also to mediate and depict the daily struggles in the Syrian civil war and Rojava’s collective attempt to build a new society -- Descriptions of the 4 films (Lonely Trees, Stories of Destroyed Cities, Home, and 12x1) are on the Eventbrite page, here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rojava-film-commune-tickets-154124593809?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/20, 3 pm -- Workers’ Inquiry and Global Class Struggle -- Join Robert Ovetz, editor of Workers’ Inquiry and Global Class Struggle: Tactics, Strategies, Objectives for a talk about his book. Ovetz and Gifford Hartman will demonstrate how to conduct an inquiry at work. They will be joined by Jenny Chan who will discuss workers self-organized struggles in China -- Ovetz is author of When Workers Shot Back: Class Conflict from 1877 to 1921 and Book Review Editor of the Journal of Labor and Society; Hartman is an adult educator, labor trainer, working class historian and has been a rank-and-file militant in the ILWU and IWW; and Chan is an assistant professor of sociology at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workers-inquiry-and-global-class-struggle-tactics-strategies-objectives-tickets-153042705853?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 5/21, 5 pm to Wed, 5/26, 8 pm -- International Forum on Ecological Civilization -- Six days of international dialogue on the most important challenges we face: rethinking governance, economies, food, education, and more -- Via 2 types of sessions: 1) plenary panels of experts from around the world, and 2) small working groups where all attendees can contribute ideas on the vision, values, and structures needed to build an ecological civilization -- With panelists from Bhutan, Canada, China, Korea, and the U.S., including David Orr, David Bollier, etc.:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-forum-on-ecological-civilization-tickets-136367752619?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sat, 5/22, 9 am -- The Communism of Love -- In The Communism of Love (AK Press, 2020), Richard Gilman-Opalsky explores love as an activity, aspiration, and power. In this seminar, Gilman-Opalsky urges us to think through the political and social dimensions of love. Marx’s communist horizon—”from each according to their ability, to each according to their needs”—can be found in miniature in the way we relate to our children or friends. We will also consider the implications of the communism of love for uprisings and upheavals, for the ecstatic gatherings of social or political movements in the US and around the world -- Gilman-Opalsky is Professor of Political Theory and Philosophy at the University of Illinois at Springfield and author of six books, including The Communism of Love, Specters of Revolt, Precarious Communism, and Spectacular Capitalism:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-communism-of-love-tickets-152032383953?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sun, 5/23, 4 pm -- International Documentary Premiere: Nicaragua Against Empire -- Nicaragua Against Empire highlights resistance by the people and revolutionary government of Nicaragua against Western imperialism, including sanctions and regime change efforts. The footage from this documentary was collected during the “Yes to Sovereignty! No to Sanctions!” Delegation (March 2021), coordinated by the Friends of the ATC (Asociación de Trabajadores del Campo - (Rural Workers' Association) in Nicaragua) and Sanctions Kill Coalition. Following the screening, there will be panel discussion about the documentary and delegation:
https://www.facebook.com/friendsatc/photos/a.953213821511567/1957734167726189/?type=3&theater (The previous notice is here: https://afgj.org/international-documentary-premiere-nicaragua-against-empire )
Mon, 5/24, 4 pm or 7 pm -- Heading For Extinction Presentation - followed by XRA Overview -- “Heading for Extinction: A Reality Check” talk, followed by “XRA Orientation: Welcome to the Rebellion” -- Organized by Extinction Rebellion America:
Please scroll down the page, here: https://mobilize.xramerica.org/events
Tue, 5/25, 10 am -- Green May, Red May: Ecological and Workers' Struggles After the Plague Year -- Participants will address the realities and struggles that come next: wildfires, resource extraction, food insecurity, climate change, ecological collapse and the need for a radical movement of working-class and common peoples to create new worlds -- With Peter Linebaugh, author of The Magna Carta Manifesto: Liberties and Commons for All; Eleanor Finley, a writer, speaker, municipalist, and Ph.D. candidate in anthropology; CounterPower, a revolutionary organization building the power of working and oppressed people; and Out of the Woods, a transnational political research and theory collective:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-may-red-may-ecological-and-workers-struggles-after-the-plague-year-tickets-153730980501?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/25, 6 pm -- Cynthia Kaufman discusses her new book, "The Sea Is Rising and So Are We: A Climate Justice Handbook" -- By explaining the entrenched forces that are preventing rapid action, it helps you understand the nature of the political reality we are facing and arms you with the tools you need to overcome them -- Organized by by City Lights Booksellers & Publishers:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cynthia-kaufman-in-conversation-with-francesca-caparas-tickets-142199577765?aff=erellivmlt
Thu, 6/10, 3 pm -- Noam Chomsky: Confluence of Challenges: The Fate of the Human Experiment -- We live at a moment of extraordinary challenges, unique in human history: environmental catastrophe, nuclear war, new pandemics, all too many others. Crucially, for each imminent crisis we know of feasible solutions, which can lead to a better world. What we do not know is whether humans, who have the fate of the world in their hands, have the moral and intellectual capacity to rise to the challenge and do what must be done. And soon. There can be no delay -- Considered the founder of modern linguistics, Noam Chomsky is one of the most cited scholars in modern history. Chomsky is also one of the most influential public intellectuals in the world. He has written more than 100 books, his most recent being “Requiem for the American Dream: The 10 Principles of Concentration of Wealth & Power.”:
https://event.newschool.edu/ICSINoamChomsky
