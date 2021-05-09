top
D.Bollier "Free, Fair and Alive: The Insurgent Power of the Commons"
Date Sunday May 16
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorForum, UUSF
Join this Zoom Meeting with David Bollier, Sunday, 16 at 1 PM

https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09

Meeting ID: 220 024 1232

Passcode: 328697

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,*328697# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,2200241232#,,,,*328697# US (Tacoma)

An internationally renowned activist-scholar for more than 20 years, Mr. Bollier will speak about the Commons as a new paradigm for re-imagining economics, politics, and culture, and will discuss his recent book, Free, Fair and Alive: The Insurgent Power of the Commons [http://www.freefairandalive.org], co-authored with Silke Helfrich.

Mr. Bollier will address this important issue and explore such questions as: What is the modern concept of the Commons, and why is there such interest in it today, especially in Europe and the Global South? How would the Commons paradigm work in a post-capitalist alternative to the present, especially in the United States? We will hear his ideas as a political strategist, which he pursues as Director of the Reinventing the Commons Program at the Schumacher Center for a New Economics.

At this time in our country’s history, we welcome the chance to consider the possibility of improving the prevailing economic system, and making life more equitable for all.
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 9th, 2021 9:00 PM
