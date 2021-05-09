An internationally renowned activist-scholar for more than 20 years, Mr. Bollier will speak about the Commons as a new paradigm for re-imagining economics, politics, and culture, and will discuss his recent book, Free, Fair and Alive: The Insurgent Power of the Commons [http://www.freefairandalive.org], co-authored with Silke Helfrich.
Mr. Bollier will address this important issue and explore such questions as: What is the modern concept of the Commons, and why is there such interest in it today, especially in Europe and the Global South? How would the Commons paradigm work in a post-capitalist alternative to the present, especially in the United States? We will hear his ideas as a political strategist, which he pursues as Director of the Reinventing the Commons Program at the Schumacher Center for a New Economics.
At this time in our country’s history, we welcome the chance to consider the possibility of improving the prevailing economic system, and making life more equitable for all.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 5/16/2021
|D.Bollier "Free, Fair and Alive: The Insurgent Power of the Commons"
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 16
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Forum, UUSF
|Location Details
|
Join this Zoom Meeting with David Bollier, Sunday, 16 at 1 PM
https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09
Meeting ID: 220 024 1232
Passcode: 328697
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,*328697# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,2200241232#,,,,*328697# US (Tacoma)
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 9th, 2021 9:00 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network