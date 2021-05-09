



Mr. Bollier will address this important issue and explore such questions as: What is the modern concept of the Commons, and why is there such interest in it today, especially in Europe and the Global South? How would the Commons paradigm work in a post-capitalist alternative to the present, especially in the United States? We will hear his ideas as a political strategist, which he pursues as Director of the Reinventing the Commons Program at the Schumacher Center for a New Economics.



