Monday April 19 afternoon update: Mumia is currently in surgery and we are waiting to hear more. Please check back for further updates. We will provide new information as soon as it becomes available.

Watch the April 15 press conference here.

BREAKING:

(PHOTO: Screen shot of the SF Bay View National Black Newspaper's March 28 front page lead story: Pam Africa responds to DA Krasner's Feb. 3 brief. The photo shown at the top of the SFBV website is of Mumia Abu-Jamal, then and now, taken at March 12, 2021 protest outside DA Krasner's office. Pam Africa, with the Jamal Journal Newspaper in hand, presented new photos of Mumia since the recent health emergency began alongside photos of Mumia when he was healthier. Photo by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette.

(Recent photo of Mumia's leg: full of sores and bloody wounds like this now cover his entire body.)





As reported by WHYY and the Philadelphia Tribune, during the March 3 press conference at DA Krasner's office, supporters received a call confirming that Mumia Abu-Jamal has now tested positive for COVID (watch the full video from the March 3 event here or embedded above). Read the entire March 2 press release, which announced the 11am, Wednesday Feb. 3 press conference at DA Krasner's office.

(PHOTO: Johanna Fernandez of the Campaign to Bring Mumia Home speaks outside of DA Krasner's office on March 3, 2021. Photo by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette --view more photos here.)

--Listen to Pam Africa on Black Agenda Radio: Mumia says he has Covid. "His breathing feels like an elephant sitting on his lungs.” II Read the Philadelphia Inquirer article II Dave Lindorff article, "Urgent news: Demand the immediate release of imprisoned activist journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal"

URGENT! Please call these 4 phone numbers now:

SCI Mahanoy Prison:

(570) 773-2158

PA DOC Secretary, John Wetzel:

(717) 728-2573

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner:

(267) 456-1000; @DA_LarryKrasner

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf:

(717) 787 2500

Script: My name is _____ and I demand: 1. The immediate and unconditional release of Mumia Abu-Jamal, who has congestive heart failure, COVID-19, liver cirrhosis, and a worsening of the severe debilitating chronic skin condition. 2. The immediate release of all political prisoners. 3. The immediate release of all elders, aging prisoners over the age of 50, people who have contracted COVID, and all others who are especially vulnerable to death through COVID-19. Write Mumia a personal note: Smart Communications/PADOC Mumia Abu-Jamal AM 8335 SCI Mahanoy PO Box 33028 St Petersburg, FL 33733 Alert released March 9 by Prison Radio: Let me be clear. This is a life and death situation and we need to mobilize immediately. Congestive heart failure. Unrelenting skin eruptions are causing damaged, ruptured, leathery, dry, exposed wounds. Not one spot on his body is free of dry cracked and bloody open wounds. No longer in an outside hospital, Mumia is back in the prison infirmary in excruciating discomfort and pain. The message from his personal physician, Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, could not be clearer, “Freedom is the only treatment.” Mumia requires: Treatment - Diagnosis – Liberation We must not wait one moment, one day, one heartbeat. We must ACT NOW to treat these conditions: Congestive Heart Failure Covid-19 breathing difficulties Organ failure of the skin Mumia is being denied diagnosis and adequate treatment for his skin condition. He is held in isolation in the prison infirmary without healing salves and ointments that he had in his cell. He is also denied regular access to a phone or access to his tablet which provides the connection to his email. This communication is a vital lifeline. Make no mistake, phone calls do work - last week your phone calls meant that he was whisked to the hospital for four days. He was diagnosed and treated for congestive heart failure and they removed excess fluid in his body. Those treatments must continue to be carefully monitored. He is now in the infirmary at SCI Mahanoy: the same infirmary where he suffered medical neglect in 2014 that sent him into renal failure. That year his medical care required careful blood sugar monitoring and when he did not receive that, he went into a diabetic coma. Abu-Jamal vs. Wetzel, a lawsuit over those conditions, is still pending. The Fraternal Order of Police has stated that it intends for Mumia to die alone, inside this prison. We say no. CALL TO ACTION: Call, write, tweet, post and fax to demand “freedom, treatment, diagnosis, and access to his lawyers, doctors, and family for Mumia Abu-Jamal at SCI Mahanoy.” PADOC Phone number: 717-728-2573 Contact form: https://expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/cor/contact-us Email address: ra-contactdoc@pa.gov, Twitter page: @CorrectionsPA Facebook page: @CorrectionsPA

John Wetzel, Secretary of Corrections - name Mumia Abu-Jamal and SCI Mahanoy in subject line Phone number: 717-728-4109 Email address: ra-crofficeofrds@pa.gov or ra-crpadocsecretary@pa.gov, Twitter page: @johnewetzel, @DOCSecretary

Tom Wolf, Governor Phone number: 717-787-2500, pick option #3 for operator Fax: 717-772-8284 Online form: https://www.governor.pa.gov/contact/ Write: Office of the Governor 508 Main Capitol Building Harrisburg, PA 17120 Twitter page: @GovernorTomWolf, @GovernorsOffice Facebook page: @governorwolf, @TomWolfPA Instagram page: @governortomwolf

Larry Krasner, District Attorney Phone number: 215-686-8000, leave a message Email: justice@phila.gov, DA_East@phila.gov, DA_Central@phila.gov, DA_Northwest@phila.gov, DA_South@phila.gov, DA_Southwest@phila.gov, DA_Northeast@phila.gov Write: Main Office Three South Penn Square Corner of Juniper and South Penn Square Philadelphia, PA 19107-3499 Twitter page: @philadao Facebook page: @philadao Reach Philadelphia DA Krasner as he speaks at events - demand that he drop the case and free Mumia at once: April 20 Author event at 6:30 p.m. CDT, free to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larry-krasner-for-the-people-a-story-of-justice-and-power-tickets-142138954439 Vincent Hughes, State Senator Phone: 215-879-7777 (District Office), 717-787-7112 (Harrisburg Office) Fax: 215-879-7778 (District Office), 717-772-0579 (Harrisburg Office) Write: 2401 North 54th Street Philadelphia, PA 19131 (District Office)

545 Capitol Building Senate Box 203007 Harrisburg, PA 17120-3007 (Harrisburg Office) Online form: https://www.senatorhughes.com/contact/ Email: hughes@pasenate.com Twitter page: @SenHughesOffice, @SenatorHughes Facebook page: @vincent.hughes.7 Instagram page: @senhughesoffice

Cindy Bass, City Council of Philadelphia Phone number: 215-686-3424 Fax: 215-686-1937

Online form: https://phlcouncil.com/cindybass/, contact field at the bottom Twitter page: @cindybassphilly Facebook page: @cindybassphilly Instagram page: @cindybassphilly

Bernadette Mason, SCI Mahanoy Superintendent Phone number: 570-773-2158 https://www.cor.pa.gov/Facilities/StatePrisons/Pages/Mahanoy.aspx

Office of Criminal Justice Rachael Eisenberg Director of Policy and Planning- Office of Criminal Justice at City of Philadelphia Email: rachael.eisenberg@phila.gov (Director) or call (215) 686-9027 https://www.phila.gov/departments/office-of-criminal-justice/

Hashtags #FreeMumia #COVID19 #FreeAgingPeopleFromPrison #FreeTheVulnerable #FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners #TreatmentisFreedom #BlackLivesMatter #FreeThemAll (Recent photo of Mumia being held in the SCI Mahanoy infirmary)

Write our brother: (Though Mumia is incarcerated at SCI Mahanoy in Pennsylvania, all mail must be sent to the aforementioned physical address for electronic scanning. Keep in mind he only receives copies, no original mail.)

Smart Communications/PADOC Mumia Abu-Jamal AM 8335 SCI Mahanoy PO Box 33028 St Petersburg, FL 33733

Follow these and your local Mumia Abu-Jamal organization for updates and calls to action Prison Radio International Concerned Friends and Family of Mumia Abu-Jamal Campaign to Bring Mumia Home



Alert released March 3, 2021 by Prison Radio:

On Saturday Mumia Abu-Jamal was hospitalized. When he put in a sick call slip and was seen by the SCI Mahanoy medical staff he was taken immediately to the hospital suffering chest pain and shortness of breath. Diagnosed with congestive heart failure he was given a battery of tests. It is unclear how long Mumia was hospitalized, but by Wednesday he was in isolation in the prison's infirmary. This diagnosis of a weakened heart requires careful monitoring and treatment.

At the hospital his seriology blood test was positive for Covid-19. This followed three negative, or false negative COVID-19, tests and a negative antigen test administered recently by the medical staff at SCI Mahanoy.

After initial treatment for fluid build up in his body, he was discharged from the local private hospital and put in isolation in the prison infirmary. On Wednesday he was able to reach his supporters who were gathering in Philadelphia at 3 Penn Sq. outside the DA's office, demanding that he receive appropriate medical attention. He expressed his gratitude for the world wide support and attention to his and other elders with life threatening conditions in prison.

We must remember that the prison infirmary at SCI Mahanoy is the very same place that in 2014 diagnosed Mumia as having critically low blood sugar, ie a diabetic episode or reaction to a topical steroid he was taking for a raging skin condition. The infirmary then ignored the notation in his chart to monitor his blood sugar levels for three weeks. It was not until he fainted and went into renal failure that he was rushed to the hospital. His lawsuit in that case Abu-Jamal v. Wetzel is still pending. It took a federal civil rights lawsuit, the order of a preliminary injunction, and world wide protests for Mumia to receive the fast acting anti viral cure to his belatedly diagnosed Hepatitis C.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has repeatedly failed to provide adequate care for our family members.

We. the people, must toss aside our fears. It is not the time to hesitate and we cannot give into despair. Decarceration is not a dream; it is a necessity.

We need to take action now!