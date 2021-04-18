



Meet at San Francisco City Hall/Polk Street Steps to Demand that Mayor Breed & Board of Supervisors:

-Declare MORATORIUM on Lennar's Shipyard development and unsafe soil excavation

-Declare PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY!

-Conduct full retesting, safe cleanup and removal of all radioactive and toxic waste at the Shipyard Superfund Site & Treasure Island



*Please Social Distance and Wear a Mask*



Sponsors: Hunters Point Community Lawsuit Plaintiffs, Treasure Island Community Lawsuit Plaintiffs, Bayview Hunters Point Mothers and Fathers Committee, Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice, Marie Harrison Community Foundation, Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program, SF Bay View, ANSWER Coalition/SF Bay Area, Our City, Breathe, Occupy San Francisco Environmental Justice Working Group, Extinction Rebellion/SFBay, California Environmental Justice Coalition, 350 San Francisco, Communities for a Better Environment – Richmond, Sunflower Alliance, Literacy for Environmental Justice, PODER, SF 1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations, Climate Reality Project Bay Area Chapter



For more info contact:

Email-



Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 4:33 PM