



More:



https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/04/17/18841709.php



https://www.wsws.org/en/special/pages/educators-rank-and-file-committee.html



All educators, parents and students in Oakland are invited to join and help build the Northern California Educators Rank-and-File Safety Committee and attend our meeting to prepare the broadest possible struggle to keep schools closed and save lives in Oakland, throughout Northern California and beyond.More: For more event information: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 17th, 2021 8:57 AM