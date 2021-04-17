All educators, parents and students in Oakland are invited to join and help build the Northern California Educators Rank-and-File Safety Committee and attend our meeting to prepare the broadest possible struggle to keep schools closed and save lives in Oakland, throughout Northern California and beyond.
More:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/04/17/18841709.php
https://www.wsws.org/en/special/pages/educators-rank-and-file-committee.html
|California Educators Rank-and-File Safety Committees Meeting
|Date
|Saturday April 17
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Educators Rank-and-File Safety Committee
|Location Details
|Online event.
|
For more event information: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/...
