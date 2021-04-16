top
WorkWeek Bessemer Amazon Lessons, Hanging Noose At USF, Labor & Brazil Pandemic & Zinn
by WorkWeek
Friday Apr 16th, 2021 12:08 PM
WorkWeek reports on the lessons of the Bessemer Amazon union election, the hanging noose at USF and the pandemic in Brazil and labor. Last WorkWeek hears a past presentation by labor historian Howard Zinn on the hidden history of the US working class.
sm_haymarket-square-front.jpg
original image (564x640)
WorkWeek on 4-15-21
Bessemer Amazon Lessons, Hanging Noose At USF, Labor & Brazil Pandemic
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-15-21-bessemer-amazon-lessons-hanging-noose-at-usf-labor-brazil-pandemic
WorkWeek looks at the reason for the defeat of the Bessemer Alabama union election. Mike Elk, senior reporter for Payday Report talks about the history of recent union organizing in the South and what went wrong at union fight at Bessemer.

WorkWeek then hears about the attack on San Francisco City College where 160 AFT 2121 faculty members have received lay off notices and whole departments including music and nursing face elimination.
We hear from a rally against these attacks on public education in San Francisco.

Next WorkWeek interviews Brianna Johnson, the president of the University of San Francisco BSU about the hanging noose that was put up in a residence building and the failure of the administration to stop these incidents.

Additional media:
Flawed Approach Sunk Amazon Union Drive, But Birthed National Movement
https://paydayreport.com/flawed-approach-sunk-amazon-union-drive-but-birthed-national-movement/?fbclid=IwAR1mxR6mlZj97JfE18KL4UmchkoFzY9u8qCzSD5v3KUmagegx-KfRXrSBWk

For more information:
Payday Report
https://paydayreport.com

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio


WorkWeek with Howard Zinn On The Hidden History Of The US Working Class
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-15-21-howard-zinn-on-the-hidden-history-of-the-us-working-class
WorkWeek plays the presentation historian Howard Zinn made on the Hidden History of The US Working Class.
The talk by Zinn was presented in San Francisco in 1992
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4...
§Hanging Noose At USF
by WorkWeek
Friday Apr 16th, 2021 12:08 PM
sm_usf_hangng_noose.jpg
original image (3198x3024)
Another hanging noose was put up at USF and WorkWeek interviews USF BSU president Brianna Johnson about the incident and how previous incidents were handled.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4...
§Amazon Spent Millions Fighting the Union Effort
by WorkWeek
Friday Apr 16th, 2021 12:08 PM
sm_amazon_blood_money.jpg
original image (1240x744)
Amazon spent millions of dollars fighting unionization but the union RWUDS did not properly prepare and educate the workers according to senior journalist Mike Elk with Pay Day.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4...
738 Yes Votes Basis for Labor Organizing Amazon NationallyUnions YesFriday Apr 16th, 2021 7:00 PM
