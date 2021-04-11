From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Teachers Against Dying, AFT and The Pandemic With Texas Teacher Michael Hull
Texas teacher and founder of Teachers Against Dying talks about the effect of Covid and the pandemic on teachers, students and their families. He also discusses the role of the AFT including a debate he had with Randi Weingarten national president of the union.
Texas teacher Michael Hull who set up the website "Teachers Against Dying" talks about how his life and how he became active working to defend teachers in the pandemic.
He talks about how covid has effected him and other teachers and the attacks on public education,
He also reports on a discussion he had on line with AFT national president Randi Weingarten about these health and
safety issues and the role of the Democrats.
Additional media:
Teachers Against Dying
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1742745529198277/
AFT President Randi Weingarten talks to Teachers Against Dying founder Michael Hull-Teachers Aganist Dying USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdkugkMdCps&t=74s
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Videoo Project
http://www.labormedia.net
He talks about how covid has effected him and other teachers and the attacks on public education,
He also reports on a discussion he had on line with AFT national president Randi Weingarten about these health and
safety issues and the role of the Democrats.
Additional media:
Teachers Against Dying
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1742745529198277/
AFT President Randi Weingarten talks to Teachers Against Dying founder Michael Hull-Teachers Aganist Dying USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdkugkMdCps&t=74s
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Videoo Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network