Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
View events for the week of 4/17/2021
Sonoma County Factory Farm Vigil + Caravan
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 17
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Authordxe
Location Details
WHERE: 1098 Samuel Dr, Petaluma, CA 94952
WHEN: Saturday, April 17th 2:30pm
Bay Area activists are facing felony charges and years in prison for documenting animal cruelty inside Sonoma County factory farms. 4 of the activists have preliminary court hearings happening in April, and they need our support.

On April 17th we are going back to the farms DxE has been investigating for years with a car caravan of activists. Come see for yourself what these places look like. It's important to see the factory farms in our own backyard, to speak up for the animals inside, and to show the courts that the public supports these whistleblowers.

Let's bear witness and protest for a world where factory farms no longer exist, where rescuing animals is not a crime, and where animals are treated with respect. #RightToRescue #NoMoreFactoryFarms

---

WHERE: 1098 Samuel Dr, Petaluma, CA 94952
WHEN: Saturday, April 17th 2:30pm
WEAR: Wear your yellow No More Factory Farms t-shirt if you have it
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email directaction [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com
sm_sonoma_county_factory_farm_vigil_april_2021.jpg
original image (2048x1030)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2016626680...

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 5th, 2021 10:18 AM
Add Your Comments
