



On April 17th we are going back to the farms DxE has been investigating for years with a car caravan of activists. Come see for yourself what these places look like. It's important to see the factory farms in our own backyard, to speak up for the animals inside, and to show the courts that the public supports these whistleblowers.



Let's bear witness and protest for a world where factory farms no longer exist, where rescuing animals is not a crime, and where animals are treated with respect. #RightToRescue #NoMoreFactoryFarms



---



WHERE: 1098 Samuel Dr, Petaluma, CA 94952

WHEN: Saturday, April 17th 2:30pm

WEAR: Wear your yellow No More Factory Farms t-shirt if you have it

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook



