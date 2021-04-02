Judge Susan van Kuelen's March 30th modifications in the 1-20-21 Preliminary Injunction previously protecting the San Lorenzo Survival Campground was published April 1st. It allows a week or two relief, if that, before the unhoused population faces restored confinement or persecution.

§ Modified Injunction Speeding Eviction to...Where? by Judge Susan van Kuelen (posted by Norse)

Friday Apr 2nd, 2021 9:18 PM

As with the TOLO law, other than for a very limited period of time, this Order provides no place for the San Lorenzo park and benchlands homeless to go, not to mention the hundreds of other homeless who may be impacted by this Order in other parks and camps.