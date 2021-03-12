Homeless in Novato: Should They Stay or Should They Go? by Protest/Counter-Protest

Friday Mar 12th, 2021 11:01 AM

Protesters and counter-protesters squared off about homelessness in Novato, CA on March 7.

Photos: Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



Camp Compassion is a designated area in Novato where a group of homeless people have set up camp. Anti-camp protesters (con) at the corner of 7th and Novato Blvd were met by counter-protestors (pro), including residents of Camp Compassion, activists, and other community members.