Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Don't Be Fools: Cancel Debt and Make College Free (while you still can)
Date Thursday April 01
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Debtor's Union
EmailBayAreaDebtorsUnion [at] gmail.com
Outside of the U.S. Department of Education -Region IX (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands)•50 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
Help show our local Representatives and President Joe Biden that our community demands full student debt cancellation. We request all attendees follow covid safety protocols (wearing masks & practicing physical distancing). Together, we will win full cancellation! RSVP now or join us April 1st. **UPDATED TIME 4-7P (PST)**

**Feel free to bring offerings(waters, snacks) to share with others & any neighbors in the Beale Street area. Music, Dancing and Costumes strongly encouraged**

After this action, please consider joining the nearby Transgender Day of Visibility: Trans Scientists in STEAM Fields w/ the Exploratorium
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/03/24/18841034.php

For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/dont-be-f...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 9:30 AM
§an example of an ACTION! Pack:
by Bay Area Debtor's Union
Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 9:30 AM
signs of your own creativity and creation, mask (& double mask), hand sani, SPF (if desired. I heard it's going to be warmer weather for the next few days), water bottle, snack/s, noisemakers & instruments, hats & costumes and of course.....an extra layer ;) **Please adjust your pack to include anything you need to be outside for up to 3 hours**
https://actionnetwork.org/events/dont-be-f...
