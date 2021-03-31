Help show our local Representatives and President Joe Biden that our community demands full student debt cancellation. We request all attendees follow covid safety protocols (wearing masks & practicing physical distancing). Together, we will win full cancellation! RSVP now or join us April 1st. **UPDATED TIME 4-7P (PST)**
**Feel free to bring offerings(waters, snacks) to share with others & any neighbors in the Beale Street area. Music, Dancing and Costumes strongly encouraged**
After this action, please consider joining the nearby Transgender Day of Visibility: Trans Scientists in STEAM Fields w/ the Exploratorium
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/03/24/18841034.php
|Don't Be Fools: Cancel Debt and Make College Free (while you still can)
|Thursday April 01
|4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Other
|Bay Area Debtor's Union
|BayAreaDebtorsUnion [at] gmail.com
|Outside of the U.S. Department of Education -Region IX (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands)•50 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/dont-be-f...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 9:30 AM
