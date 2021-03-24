



LIVESTREAM YOUTUBE: Observed on March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility is an international day of awareness and celebration built from decades of activism in response to the intentional exclusion of transgender people and voices in our culture and discourse.Transgender experiences expand and challenge our often limited models of gender, sex, and identity. In this program, we highlight transgender individuals in STEAM fields, offer cultural and scientific context for transgender experiences, and celebrate the diversity of human expression.Thursday, April 1, 2021 • 7:00 p.m. PTLIVESTREAM FB: https://www.facebook.com/exploratorium LIVESTREAM YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR4I4iSvzltLN_WumwIBC3Q For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4566390554...

