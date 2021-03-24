top
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
Transgender Day of Visibility: Trans Scientists in STEAM Fields w/ the Exploratorium
Date Thursday April 01
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorExploratorium in San Francisco
Location Details
Online event
Observed on March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility is an international day of awareness and celebration built from decades of activism in response to the intentional exclusion of transgender people and voices in our culture and discourse.

Transgender experiences expand and challenge our often limited models of gender, sex, and identity. In this program, we highlight transgender individuals in STEAM fields, offer cultural and scientific context for transgender experiences, and celebrate the diversity of human expression.

Thursday, April 1, 2021 • 7:00 p.m. PT

LIVESTREAM FB: https://www.facebook.com/exploratorium

LIVESTREAM YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR4I4iSvzltLN_WumwIBC3Q
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4566390554...

