Join us for a beautiful morning hike at Lake Chabot in San Leandro! We will be meeting at 9am in the parklot and then walking together along the beautiful trails. Feel free to bring your dog if they are dog-friendly!

Please bring a facemask and respect social distancing during the hike. If you have COVID symptoms of have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID please stay safe and stay at home.

Where: 17936 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, California 94546

When: Sunday, March 21st, 9am

Please contact Susana Soto if you have any questions! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7857481720...

