top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 3/21/2021
Hike at Lake Chabot
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 21
Time 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSusana Soto
Location Details
Where: 17936 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, California 94546
When: Sunday, March 21st, 9am
Join us for a beautiful morning hike at Lake Chabot in San Leandro! We will be meeting at 9am in the parklot and then walking together along the beautiful trails. Feel free to bring your dog if they are dog-friendly!
Please bring a facemask and respect social distancing during the hike. If you have COVID symptoms of have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID please stay safe and stay at home.
Where: 17936 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, California 94546
When: Sunday, March 21st, 9am
Please contact Susana Soto if you have any questions!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7857481720...

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 12th, 2021 1:34 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 250.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code